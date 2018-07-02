Dublin to get two home games in Super 8’s

The GAA confirmed on Monday afternoon the venue’s for this year’s All-Ireland Football quarter finals and it is looking likely Dublin will get two big games at Croke Park.

The Super 8’s as is what is they are effectively will work in a round robin format, where eight teams will be split into two groups of four, each side in each group are guaranteed one home game, one away game and one neutral venue game. However, only 7 of the 8 teams have that, meaning Dublin will play one game away either to Cork or Tyrone in their second game, while they will host Donegal in their first game on the 14th/15th of July, before more than likely coming up against Roscommon or Armagh in their final group game.

Looking at the groups, Kerry and Galway are in group 1 and will play each other on the opening weekend of the Super 8’s, they will be joined in this group by the two qualifier winners from the Laois v Monaghan and Kildare v Fermanagh games. In Group 2, Dublin and Donegal will be joined by the remaining two qualifier winners from the games, Cork v Tyrone and Roscommon v Armagh. The final round of the qualifiers will be played this weekend in Navan and Portlaoise.

The first of the three rounds in the Super 8’s begins on the weekend of 14th/15th of July, before finishing on the weekend of the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Fixtures as scheduled by the GAA:

Group 1: Kerry, Galway, Fermanagh/Kildare, Laois/Monaghan

14/15 July

Croke Park, Kerry v Galway

Croke Park, Fermanagh/Kildare v Laois/Monaghan

21/22 July (first team listed has home venue)

Fermanagh/Kildare v Galway

Laois/Monaghan v Kerry

4/5 August (first team listed has home venue)

Kerry v Fermanagh/Kildare

Galway v Laois/Monaghan

Group 2: Donegal, Dublin, Cork/Tyrone, Roscommon/Armagh

14/15 July

Croke Park, Donegal v Dublin

Croke Park, Cork/Tyrone v Roscommon/Armagh

21/22 July (first team listed has home venue)

Cork/Tyrone v Dublin

Roscommon/Armagh v Donegal

4/5 August (first team listed has home venue)

Donegal v Cork/Tyrone

Dublin v Roscommon/Armagh