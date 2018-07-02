Dublin to get two home games in Super 8’s

The GAA confirmed on Monday afternoon the venue’s for this year’s All-Ireland Football quarter finals and it is looking likely Dublin will get two big games at Croke Park.
The Super 8’s as is what is they are effectively will work in a round robin format, where eight teams will be split into two groups of four, each side in each group are guaranteed one home game, one away game and one neutral venue game. However, only 7 of the 8 teams have that, meaning Dublin will play one game away either to Cork or Tyrone in their second game, while they will host Donegal in their first game on the 14th/15th of July, before more than likely coming up against Roscommon or Armagh in their final group game.
Looking at the groups, Kerry and Galway are in group 1 and will play each other on the opening weekend of the Super 8’s, they will be joined in this group by the two qualifier winners from the Laois v Monaghan and Kildare v Fermanagh games. In Group 2, Dublin and Donegal will be joined by the remaining two qualifier winners from the games, Cork v Tyrone and Roscommon v Armagh. The final round of the qualifiers will be played this weekend in Navan and Portlaoise.
The first of the three rounds in the Super 8’s begins on the weekend of 14th/15th of July, before finishing on the weekend of the August Bank Holiday weekend.
Fixtures as scheduled by the GAA:
Group 1: Kerry, Galway, Fermanagh/Kildare, Laois/Monaghan
14/15 July
Croke Park, Kerry v Galway
Croke Park, Fermanagh/Kildare v Laois/Monaghan
21/22 July (first team listed has home venue)
Fermanagh/Kildare v Galway
Laois/Monaghan v Kerry
4/5 August (first team listed has home venue)
Kerry v Fermanagh/Kildare
Galway v Laois/Monaghan
Group 2: Donegal, Dublin, Cork/Tyrone, Roscommon/Armagh
14/15 July
Croke Park, Donegal v Dublin
Croke Park, Cork/Tyrone v Roscommon/Armagh
21/22 July (first team listed has home venue)
Cork/Tyrone v Dublin
Roscommon/Armagh v Donegal
4/5 August (first team listed has home venue)
Donegal v Cork/Tyrone
Dublin v Roscommon/Armagh