Dublin v Laois, match preview, team news and betting advice

Dublin and Laois will battle it on Sunday in the Leinster Football Final at Croke Park at 4pm. The game is been shown on RTE while we will be providing live updates on our live scores match centre.

Dublin come into the game on the back beating Wicklow in the quarter final and then beating Longford in the semi-final. They were comfortable enough wins and Dublin were never going to lose them. They have a superb team from number 1 right up to the final player in the substitutes that is what sets them apart from the rest of the teams in the country. Once again Dublin will look to Con O’Callaghan, Dean Rock and Paul Mannion in attack, in defence then Philly McMahon and Mick Fitzsimons are two vital players. Cian O’Sullivan made a return by a substitute appearance against Longford so he may also feature.

Laois come into the game on the back of three wins beating Wexford in the first round followed by Westmeath in the quarter final and Carlow then in the semi-final. They were made sweat in two games against Wexford and Carlow, Carlow’s downfall on the day was failing to score a goal. John Sugrue, the Laois boss, can call on several good players most notably Donal Kingston, Paul Kingston and Ross Munnelly in attack, while John O’Loughlin is an exceptional talent in midfield. In defence Colm Begley, Stephen Attride and Mark Timmons.

STATS

Laois are looking for a first win over Dublin since 2003, yes 15 years ago ! In fact that was the last time they won the Leinster football title as well with Mick O’Dwyer in charge. Dublin have went on to beat Laois on 7 occasions since then so they certainly have the upper hand coming into this game again. Dublin have won the last four Leinster finals by an average of just over 13 points, beating Kildare by nine last year, Westmeath by 15 in 2016 and by 13 in 2015 and Meath by 16 in 2014.

PREVIOUS DUBLIN v LAOIS LEINSTER FINALS

2007: Dublin 3-14 Laois 1-14

2005: Dublin 0-14 Laois 0-13

1985: Dublin 0-10 Laois 0-4

1963: Dublin 2-11 Laois 2-9

1959: Dublin 1-18 Laois 2-8

Team News

Teams will be published here once we get them.

Betting Advice

Dublin are massive odds on favourites here at 1/200. Laois are massive underdogs but if you fancy a bet are 33/1. The draw is 66/1. The handicap betting is the way to go hereby backing Dublin -15 at even money. I also like Paul Mannion to get man of the match at around 10/1