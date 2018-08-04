Dublin v Roscommon, Preview, Team News and Betting Advice

Dublin and Roscommon lock horns in the final Super 8 game of 2018 on Saturday at Croke Park with a throw in time of 3.30pm. The game is live on RTE but updates will be provided on our site.

The game is essentially a dead rubber contest as Dublin have already qualified for the All-Ireland semi-final stages, while Kevin McStay’s side have virtually nothing to play for having suffered 2 losses to Donegal and Tyrone. However, both sides will want to get a win I suppose either way. Looking at Dublin Jim Gavin will be looking to keep his Dublin’s side impressive record at Croke Park intact so he may opt to start a strong line-up. He will once again look to players like Dean Rock, Ciaran Kilkenny, Brian Fenton and Philly McMahon, players like Brian Howard and Niall Scully have also impressed this season. Big games will be asked of that duo.

Roscommon have named a strong team to play Dublin. In attack players like Ciaran Murtagh and Conor Devaney are named to start. In defence McStay has named Darra Petit at centre half back, along side John McManus and Ross Timothy. They will need to be at their best if they are to topple Dublin in Croke Park something that no side has done since Donegal. Can they do that? I am not so sure especially with McStay banned from the sidelines.

STATS

Dublin qualified for the All-Ireland semi-finals as group winners having beaten Donegal and Tyrone. Roscommon are out of contention of reaching the last four due to losses to the same opposition, Donegal and Tyrone. This will be the fifth championship meeting between the sides, Dublin have won the previous four. The last meeting between the sides came 14 years ago, 2004, when Dublin were victorious in the All-Ireland qualifiers by 1-14 to 0-13.

This is the ninth successive year Dublin have qualified for the All-Ireland semi-final stages, there last loss in an All-Ireland quarter final came to Kerry in 2009.

Team News

Roscommon James Featherstone, David Murray, Peter Domican, Niall McInerney, John McManus, Darra Petit, Ross Timothy, Tadgh O’Rourke, Enda Smith, Niall Kilroy, Ciarain Murtagh, Conor Devaney, Diarmuid Murtagh, Brian Stack, Ciaran Lennon

Dublin TBA

Betting Advice

Dublin are unbackable at 1/66 here, while Roscommon are a massive 14/1 and the draw is 40/1 if you fancy it. The value bet for me here is Kevin McMenamon 5/2 to score a goal at anytime. I would also back Dublin to win by 10-12 points at 9/2, there is no value in backing Dublin at even money to win by 16 points or more. I feel it will be 10-12 point margin anyway.