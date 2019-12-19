Emlyn Mulligan dropped from county panel

It appears Leitrim footballers are planning their attack on division 3 without the services for star forward Emlyn Mulligan, who has been dropped from the county panel.

Mulligan didn’t continue with Leitrim in the qualifiers in 2019 so it now appears Terry Hyland has decided not to include him in the plans for 2020.

It seems a very strange decision as Leitrim is going to really struggle in a division with Cork and Tipperary.

As reported in The Irish Independent, Mulligan, who turned 32 on Wednesday explained: “There’s no point beating around the bush, I haven’t been called back into the county panel. It’s as simple as that really.

“Terry hasn’t made any contact with me. I walked away from the panel last year after the Roscommon game, I didn’t think we left on bad terms as such, and I know he came out afterwards and said the door would be still open.

“But I didn’t think it was up to me ringing looking to come back, and I thought if Terry wanted me he’d ring me. Obviously he has planned without me and unfortunately that’s the way it has ended.

“Looking ahead this year I’m not going to be part of the panel. I accept that from Terry’s point of view. He’s the manager at the end of the day. They probably want to look at younger lads and lads for the future.”

Mulligan, who in October, was named as a selector with the Leitrim U-17 squad, is not giving up on the possibility that he can line out for the seniors again.

“I know come January and February when the league starts, you’d want to be back in it. I’m not retired officially, I’ll always be available for Leitrim unless Leitrim retire me. If that’s the way it ends up that’s the way it ends up.”