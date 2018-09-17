Fanning confirmed as Waterford boss

Pauric Fanning has been confirmed as the manager of the Waterford senior hurlers.

Fanning has been a selector for Wexford under Davy Fitzgerald for the past two seasons, but has now opted to take the hot seat in the Deise County. Fanning was indeed served as a selector with Waterford when Davy Fitzgerald was in charge in them from 2008 to 2011. Fanning will now have large boots to fill after Derek McGrath stepped down during the summer after 5 months in charge.

McGrath led Waterford to an All-Ireland Final appearance in 2017, however they failed to make any impact in the revamped Munster championship this season failing to get out of the Munster round Robin series group.

Waterford have also announced that Benji Whelan will take charge of the footballers for the 2019 season. He will replace Tom McGlinchey who had a four year spell in charge of the football side. McGlinchey led Waterford to a McGrath Cup title in 2015, while the county also got their first championship win in 7 seasons with victory over Wexford at Wexford Park in the All-Ireland senior football qualifiers.

The news of both manager’s appointments was confirmed on Waterford GAA twitter page, it read “Congratulations to Paraic Fanning who has been appointed as Waterford senior hurling manager for 2019, also to Benji Whelan who has been elected as Waterford senior football manager for 2019.

The appointments look to be a step further for Waterford hurling and the hurlers will be looking to improve on a disappointing season in 2018 with Fanning at the helm I certainly think they can do just that.