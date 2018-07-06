Fermanagh v Kildare match preview, team news and betting advice

Fermanagh v Kildare

Round 4 Qualifier

Pàirc Tailteann, Navan 7pm Saturday 7th July 2018

Kildare caused the upset of Round 3 when defeating Mayo by 0-21 v 0-18 after the ‘Newbridge or nowhere’ saga that appeared to galvanise the management and squad. It now seems a long time ago since Kildare were dumped out of the Leinster championship by Carlow. They’ve responded very well to that seven point defeat with three consecutive wins in the qualifiers. Firstly Derry were beaten by 2-22 v 2-14, Then Longford were seen off by three points 1-16 v 1-13, before last weekends famous win against last years beaten All-Ireland finalists.

Fermanagh’s high point came with their defeat of neighbours Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final, before a crushing defeat to Donegal deflated the optimism within the county. That twelve point defeat will be hard to forget in a hurry and Fermanagh will need to utilise plenty of the grit and resilience shown in their narrow win over Monaghan in the Ulster semi-finals to stand any chance against a Kildare side with plenty of momentum behind them after last Saturdays high profile win over Mayo.

The only previous meeting between the sides came in the qualifiers ten years ago. In that 2008 game played in Croke Park Kildare won a low scoring encounter by 0-11 to Fermanagh’s 0-5. Interestingly the two managers involved that day were Malachy O’Rourke who was in charge of Fermanagh that day and Kieran McGeeney was the Kildare boss. Both of their current sides are also in qualifier action this weekend. McGeeney is back with his native county, Armagh, as they face Roscommon in O’Moore park, Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon at 3pm. While O’Rourke takes his Monaghan side to Cavan on Sunday at 2pm where they met Laois.

Team News

Betting Advice

Kildare are strong favourites for this one (1/2), and given the morale in both camps after their most recent matches, it’s hard to see beyond a Kildare victory. If you think Fermanagh are capable of an upset you can get them from 11/4 and the draw is available at 10/1.