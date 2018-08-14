Fitzgerald to remain in charge of Model County

Davy Fitzgerald has announced that he will remain in charge of the Wexford senior hurlers for the 2019 season. The Official Wexford GAA website confirmed the news and said “Wexford GAA County Board today (14 August 2018) is delighted to announce that Davy Fitzgerald has committed to continue in his role as manager of the senior hurling team for 2019”.

This is great news for Wexford fans and players, as people werent quite sure if the Sixmilebridge was stepping down for the job or not as he said after the defeat to Clare in the All-Ireland quarter final in July that he would need to take sometime to think of all the options travel etc before he made a decision on whether he would continue or not as boss of the Slaneysiders. The 47 year old former Waterford and Clare boss will remain at the helm for a third successive year having taken over from Liam Dunne ahead of the 2017 season.

Fitzgerald who was an All-Ireland with his native Clare as a players and manager, guided Wexford to promotion to Division 1A from Division 1B in his first year in charge of Model County boss. His side were knocked out of the championship in 2017 after losing out to Galway in the Leinster Final, before losing out to Waterford at the quarter final stages in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. This year Wexford won a first Walsh Cup in 16 years, before they lost out to Kilkenny in a league semi-final. Wexford’s 2018 campaign ended with defeat to Clare in the quarter final stages.

This could be one last hooray for Fitzgerald with Wexford, but I know one thing is for sure he will put his heart and soul into it to get the Model back to winning ways and challenging for trophies in 2019.