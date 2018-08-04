Fitzmaurice steps down as Kerry boss

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has stepped down as Kerry manager following Saturday evening’s win over Kildare in Tralee.

The Kingdom’s faith relied on a win over Kildare which they got by 12 points, the faith then relied on how theyGalway/Monaghan game planned out. The Kingdom needed Galway to win but they were left to rue their luck as the Farney won by double scores. This means that it will be only the third time since 2000 that they failed to reach a semi-final spot.

Fitzmaurice won three All Ireland medals with Kerry as a player and he was appointed as Kingdom boss in 2012 following the departure of Jack O’Connor. Fitzmaurice guided Kerry to an All-Ireland title in 2014, after overcoming Donegal by three points in the decider. He also led the Kingdom to six consecutive Munster titles.

Kerry also added a Allianz league title in his reign pipping Dublin to the title in 2017. They were unable to add to that All-Ireland success losing to Dublin in 2015 and going on to lose semi-finals to the Dubs in 2016 and going on to lose to Mayo after a replay last year.

It remains to be seen who will take up the role but many names like Jack O’Connor, Tomas O’Se, Jack O’Shea will surely come into the mix when a manager name comes into the reckoning . The next few months in the South West will be interesting.