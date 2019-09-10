Five best bets for the All-Ireland Football Final

The Dubs and Kerry lock horns on Saturday in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Replay. It promises to be yet another thrilling encounter in a game that many are expecting to go down to the wire once more. So let’s take a look at the five best bets ahead of the game.

Dublin -4 (10/11) – Many pundits have said that Kerry have missed their chance of beating the Dubs and you would have to agree. Remember Dublin played with 14 men for around 40 minutes of that game but they still managed to draw and could have won it in the end through Dean Rock. Dublin -4 at 10/11 is a good bet as I expect Dublin to be much better than the drawn game.

2. Paul Mannion Anytime Goalscorer (5/2) – Could have had a goal or two in the drawn game. He has been on fire all summer and when he does get the ball is a constant threat. 5/2 looks generous odds in my opinion.

3. David Clifford RTE Man of the Match Nomination (7/2) – Clifford had a big game for Kerry in the drawn game with four points. He gave Jonny Cooper a torrid time which eventually led to the dismal of Cooper on a second yellow. He is likely to kick 4 or 5 points again.

4. Paul Mannion RTE Man of the Match Nomination (7/2) – I expect Mannion to have another massive performance for Dublin here. He is capable of getting 3, 4 or 5 points from play every game, who is to say he won’t here again.

5. Paul Mannion RTE Man of the Match (9/1) – This is a tough market to call but I would select Mannion as he has a big performance coming again I feel. As previously mentioned he can chip in with a few scores which will put him high on the list.