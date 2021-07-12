Football – Dublin v Meath – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting; TV Coverage

Leinster SFC semi-final – Dublin v Meath – Croke Park – 4:30 pm

All-Ireland champions Dublin will go head to head with Leinster rivals Meath at Croke Park this coming Sunday at 4:30 pm as the second part of a doubleheader in the last of the Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-finals.

The Dubs shared the title of the league champions with All-Ireland rivals, Kerry, during their league campaign.

Remaining undefeated in all three of the league games, they have not looked their best, but that is expected, even from Dublin.

With numerous retirements from past winners and a couple more on the horizon, this Dublin side is in a transition period from the glory-laden Jim Gavin era.

The Dubs looked less than impressive against Wexford in the quarter-final. Winning by a small margin of 8 points, impressive for Wexford to have kept the score down so low and to not concede a goal.

For Dublin, it will simply be put down to not leaving first gear.

They are still the team to beat and will go on to lift a historic seven-in-a-row later in August.

Meath is their great rivals from the past, not being crowned Leinster champions since 2010, and losing five finals since then, all to Dublin.

The Royal County had a decent league campaign, finishing second only behind a vibrant Mayo side, beating Down and Westmeath in the process.

Losing out on their promotion hopes up to Division 1 with a 3-point losing effort to fellow Leinster semi-finalists Kildare in June.

Beating Longford by a massive 22 point to reach the semi’s, Meath have been the form team this season so far.

They come into this game with a monkey on their back, questions of can they beat Dublin will be put to this squad until they do pull off an upset win.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Not much can be said about Dublin that has not been said already, boasting high-quality talent in all positions, they can beat you from anywhere.

The only weakness you could accuse the Dubs of is the reports of Stephen Cluxton’s future and how that will affect them.

Their opponents have a good team, but mentally how will they respond when Dublin get a goal and start to pull away from them.

If last year’s Leinster final was anything to go by, Meath will fall away and cave to the Dublin storm.

Conclusion

A repeat of last years All-Ireland final is on the cards, picking Meath to pull off a stunning upset is more of hope rather than reality.

If the Dubs come out and play like they usually do, then Meath will want the game to end as soon as possible.

However, I do believe that Meath will do much better than last year.

Prediction: Dublin by 13 points

Predicted Teams – Subject to Change

Dublin

Evan Comerford Michael Fitzsimons David Byrne Seán Macmahon Tom Lahiff Brian Howard Robert McDaid Brian Fenton James McCarthy Paddy Small Con O’Callaghan Niall Scully Colm Basquel Ciarán Kilkenny Dean Rock

Meath

Andrew Colgan Seamus Lavin Ronan Ryan Eoin Harkin Cathal Hickey Shane McEntee Fionn Reilly Ethan Devine Padraic Harnan Cillian O’Sullivan Byran McMahon Matthew Costello Jordan Morris Michael Newman Thomas O’Reilly

Betting

Dublin: 1/50

Meath: 16/1

Draw: 33/1

