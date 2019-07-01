Football Qualfiers: Galway and Mayo set for Limerick

Galway and Mayo are set for a 7 pm throw in at the Gaelic Grounds at Limerick on Saturday evening.

This will be a real war of attrition I feel with plenty at stake. A place in the Super 8’s is what the winner will be rewarded with if they come away with the win here. The sides have an intense rivalry and a big crowd will travel to the Gaelic Grounds for this game.

Galway beat London in the first round in the Connacht quarter-final, before going on to beat Sligo rather easily in the semi-final. They played Roscommon in the Connacht Final and lost out to Roscommon in a game Kevin Walsh would have not been happy with the performance. A massive performance will be required here if they are to win.

Mayo beat New York in the first round in Connacht, before losing out to provincial winners Roscommon by just one point. They have had a good run in the qualifiers though as they have beaten Down 1-16 to 1-11 and also beat Armagh last weekend 2-13 to 1-15. This will be a tough game and if Mayo were to lose it could spell the end for some of their players.

Here is some of the supporters and some GAA stars on Twitter sharing their views on the reports of the game in Limerick

Galway V Mayo

Gaelic Grounds Linerick @ 7pm next Saturday — Cormac Ó Conaire (@Starie1975) July 1, 2019

Galway v Mayo will be a tough auld game and then the winner goes to Killarney for the first Super 8 a week later. #gaa — Tom Molloy (@TheTomMolloy) July 1, 2019

Excellent draw – all teams will feel that they have a chance of making the super 8’s. The football championship is about to step up a gear.

Venues will be interesting especially for Galway v Mayo @RTEgaa https://t.co/5HGmDGzSAU — colm cooper (@colmcooper13) July 1, 2019