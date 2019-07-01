Football Qualfiers: Galway and Mayo set for Limerick

By
Anthony Redmond
Will Galway bate Mayo?

Galway and Mayo are set for a 7 pm throw in at the Gaelic Grounds at Limerick on Saturday evening.

This will be a real war of attrition I feel with plenty at stake. A place in the Super 8’s is what the winner will be rewarded with if they come away with the win here. The sides have an intense rivalry and a big crowd will travel to the Gaelic Grounds for this game.

Galway beat London in the first round in the Connacht quarter-final, before going on to beat Sligo rather easily in the semi-final. They played Roscommon in the Connacht Final and lost out to Roscommon in a game Kevin Walsh would have not been happy with the performance. A massive performance will be required here if they are to win.

Mayo beat New York in the first round in Connacht, before losing out to provincial winners Roscommon by just one point. They have had a good run in the qualifiers though as they have beaten Down 1-16 to 1-11 and also beat Armagh last weekend 2-13 to 1-15. This will be a tough game and if Mayo were to lose it could spell the end for some of their players.

Here is some of the supporters and some GAA stars on Twitter sharing their views on the reports of the game in Limerick

