Gaelic football fixtures 2019 – Qualifiers round one draw

The Round 1 football qualifier draw took place this morning on RTE Radio 1 and RTE News Now. The draw was made by the President of the GAA James Horan and the director of competitions Fergal McGill. The only proviso in the draw was if a division 1 or 2 side was drawn out first against a division 3 or 4 side they would be required to play away from home.

First out of the hat was Louth, who will hope to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Dublin as they entertain Antrim. The next pairing was Tipperary, who suffered a shock defeat to Limerick, against Down who lost narrowly after extra time to Armagh in a pulsating clash. As Tipperary finished the league campaign as a division two side they will cede home advantage and that game will take place in Newry.

Leitrim will look to rediscover their league form as they host Wicklow who lost to Kildare last time out. Wexford will host Derry, while Offaly will host the Exiles.

The tie of the round sees Monaghan host Fermanagh in a repeat of last years Ulster semi-final, where Fermanagh pulled off an upset with a dramatic 1-8 v 0-10 win.

Carlow will await the winners of next weekends replay between Kildare and Longford who drew 1-21 v 3-15 after extra time in Tullamore yesterday. In the final tie of the round Westmeath face Waterford.