Ford and Conway set to join Mayo backroom team

Former Galway and Sligo manager Peter Ford has agreed to join the Mayo footballers as a selector for the upcoming season according to RTE Sport. Stephen Rochford will once again be at the helm.

Forde and Shane Conway who are currently managing Mayo senior club side Breaffy whom have current players the O’Shea brother Seamus and Aidan as well as goalkeeper Rob Hennelly. RTE report that the duo have accepted an invitation from Rochford to come on board for the upcoming season. A meeting of Mayo GAA officials is due to take place on Sunday evening to discuss the make up of Rochford’s backroom team. This is expected then to ratified at a county board meeting next week.

The duo will join Joe Keane in the Mayo setup, Keane is the only member of the backroom team left from last season as Donie Buckley, Tony McEntee and goalkeeping coach Peter Burke all vacated their positions. However, Mayo with Forde coming in will have a manager with a wealth of experience under his belt. He was selector with Mayo under John Maughan in 1996 and 1997 when Mayo went on to reach the All-Ireland Final. He also went on to lead Galway to a Connacht final in 2005 and the U21 Football championship the same year.

In 2002 Ford joined forces with Sligo and his side went on to take eventual All Ireland Champions Armagh to a replay in the All Ireland quarter final stages. Ford who hails from the Ballinrobe club captained Mayo in 1992 to a Connacht title, while he also lined for the All Ireland U21 Mayo side in 1986. He has also managed Ballintubber, the club famous for the O’Connor brothers to a county title in 2014.

Shane Conway is well known in the county for his coaching and management of a number of club teams in the county so he will know the players inside out. Conway has worked with Kilmeena, Westport and Castlebar Mitchells. Indeed he was apart of the Pat Holmes’ backroom team when they went on to win the Mayo SFC title in 2013, before going on to lose the club final in 2014 to Dublin side St Vincent’s.

It could be a good move by Rochford to bring the duo to freshen up things as something was obviously a miss this season as Mayo failed to make any impact whatsoever.