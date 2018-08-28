Former Mayo boss lands Offaly football job

He has managed Clare, Roscommon and Mayo and many different clubs around the country, now John Maughan is the new Offaly boss.

The Offaly country board formed a committee to select the new boss – which included Vinny Claffey, Tommy Byrne, Pauric Pierce, and Eddie Fleming decided on Maughan.

He managed Mayo to the 1996, 1997, and 2004 All Ireland Senior Football Finals, unfortunately, he lost all three, but he did steer Clare to a Munster football title.

Offaly’s 2018 manager Stephen Wallace departed after a Leinster championship defeat to Wicklow, when a lot of problems came to light on and off the pitch.

Maughan faces a very tough task in Offaly but we all wish him the best of luck for 2019