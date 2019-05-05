Former Offaly All-Ireland winning manager Eugene McGee passes away

Former Offaly manager and journalist Eugene McGee has passed away.

The Longford native managed Offaly to All-Ireland Final success over Kerry in 1982. He passed away in the early hours after taking ill at a family event. McGee was a former journalist with the Sunday Times, he was also managing director and editor of Longford Leader newspaper.

McGee also managed UCD, Cavan and the international rules team. However, he will be remembered for the 1982 victory which shocked the football world when they beat Kerry who were looking for the five in a row. McGee opted to bring in the match winner that day Seamus Darby, however in years after he revealed that two of the four selectors wanted to bring in a different player. In an interview with RTE at the end of 2018 McGee would go on to talk about that incredible final.

McGee was a great man to give valuable insight into the GAA. He served as chair of the football review committee which proposed the black card rule in 2013. He will go down as a historical GAA figure and a gentleman on and off the pitch always giving his all in every job done. Our condolences to his family, his wife Marian, son Conor, daughter Linda and daughter in law.