GAA announce referee panels for 2019 Hurling and Football Championships

The GAA’s referee development committee has selected it’s panel of referees to officiate this summer in the championship in both codes.

In total 18 referees are on the football referee panel, which incidentally is the same as 2018. In the hurling 14 referees have been chosen whom will officiate across the Liam McCarthy Cup competition as well the Joe McDonagh Cup. This is an increase of 4 from last year, with 10 only selected. According to the GAA webiste GAA.ie the panel was selected based on a series of physical fitness examinations and playing rules, as well as their performances in the leagues.

In football Down’s Ciaran Branagan, Derry’s Barry Cassidy have been selected once again. Meath pair David Gough and David Coldrick are also once again selected. Niall Cullen (Fermanagh), Maurice Deegan (Laois), Jerome Henry (Mayo), Sean Hurson (Tyrone), Fergal Kelly (Longford), Conor Lane (Cork), Marty McNally (Monaghan), Joe McQuilan (Cavan), Noel Mooney (Cavan), Paddy Neilan (Roscommon), Anthony Nolan (Wicklow) and Derek O’Mahoney are also all on the list as they were in 2018. New referees include Brendan Cawley (Kildare) and James Molloy (Galway).

Looking at the hurling referee panel. Many familiar faces. Sean Cleere (Kilkenny), Fergal Horgan (Tipperary), John Keenan (Wicklow), Alan Kelly (Galway), Colm Lyons (Cork), John Murphy (Limerick), Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow), James Owens (Wexford), are all named having been named in 2018. Cathal McAllister (Cork), Rory McGann (Clare), Pat Murphy (Carlow) and Johhny Ryan (Tipperary) are all new on the list. Many will know Ryan and McAllister from previous years. Liam Gordon (Galway) and Antrim whistleblower Colum Cunning are also named on the panel.

The referees are (with new additions from 2018 in bold):

FOOTBALL:

Ciaran Branagan (Down)

Barry Cassidy (Derry)

Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

David Coldrick (Meath)

Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

Maurice Deegan (Laois)

David Gough (Meath)

Jerome Henry (Mayo)

Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

Fergal Kelly (Longford)

Conor Lane (Cork)

Martin McNally (Monaghan)

Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

James Molloy (Galway)

Noel Mooney (Cavan)

Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

HURLING:

Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)

Colum Cunning (Antrim)

Liam Gordon (Galway)

Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

John Keenan (Wicklow)

Alan Kelly (Galway)

Colm Lyons (Cork)

Cathal McAllister (Cork)

Rory McGann (Clare)

Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

James Owens (Wexford)

Johnny Ryan (Tipperary)