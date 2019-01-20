GAA announces some ticket price increases for Allianz Leagues

The GAA’s Ard Chomhairle has agreed to a number of ticket price increases for the 2019 season at their meeting at Croke Park on Saturday.

For the Allianz Leagues in football and for Division 1A and 1B hurling matches the price of tickets will increase by €3 from €12 to €15 when pre-purchased before match day.

A special buy early offer remains in place and pre-purchased tickets will be 25 per cent cheaper than tickets bought on the day of the game which will cost €20 for adults.

Admission for students and senior citizens will be €15.

In Allianz Leagues Divisions 3 and 4 in football, and Divisions 2 and 3 in hurling, the admission prices will remain unchanged at €10 and €5 respectively.

A firm commitment was made to distribute all additional revenue back out into the Association at club and county level.