GAA bow to player and manager pressure to scrap handpass rule

Kerry great Tomas O’Se was on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport after the GAA scrapped the new handpass rule for the National League.

O’Se talked about how the GAA bowed to pressure from the GPA and managers without giving it a chance during the league which would have seen full strength team playing with the rules. Central Council voted 25-23 not to continue with the three handpass limit.

“I think it’s a mistake not to try it, the influence that managers and players, and certain aspects of the media, I think – in seeing how close the vote was (25-23) – it had to have an impact. I’m not saying the three handpass rule would fix everything, but I think there’s an argument there that it should have been given a go in the National League.

“The managers, the players… their goals are short term. They’re thinking short term; they’re looking at how to win. But [the GAA’S Standing Committee on the Playing Rules] was challenged to look at the future of football.

“The normal person going to games right now does not like to see a lot of the way football is played. It’s not as enticing to the general fan. That’s what you have to listen to.”