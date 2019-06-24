GAA confirm fixture details for All-Ireland Football Qualifiers

The GAA have confirmed fixture details for Round Three of the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers. All games will take place this coming weekend on Saturday. We will also have previews of the games so keep an eye out on the SportsNewsIreland website.

The All-Ireland race will be whittled down to 12 teams following the conclusion of Saturday’s games. Two of the qualifier games will be shown live on Sky Sports. There are some intriguing contests with all four games evenly matches in my opinion.

The first game which will be shown at 5 pm live on Sky Sports is between Kildare and Tyrone. The game is in Newbridge where a bumper sell-out crowd will be expected. Kildare have played 5 times in the championship already this year playing Longford twice (winning after a replay), before going on to lose to Dublin in the Leinster semi-final. Cian O’Neill’s men easily beat Antrim last weekend though. Tyrone have played four games in the championship, beating Derry and Antrim in Ulster before losing out to eventual provincial winners Donegal in the semi-final. They beat Longford last weekend in the qualifiers last weekend.

The second game which will be shown live on Sky Sports is at 7 pm. The game is between Mayo and Armagh. This game will be at McHale Park in Castlebar. This is a massive game for both sides. Mayo have played three championship games this year, beating New York, before losing to Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final. They beat Down last weekend in the qualifiers. Armagh have played four championship games this year, beating Down after extra time, before losing out to Cavan after a replay. They beat Monaghan comprehensively last weekend.

Westmeath play Clare also in Round 3 of the qualifiers. They will have home advantage at Cusack Park in Mullingar. The game throws in at 6 pm. There is no coverage of the game but we will be bringing you live score updates of the game. Westmeath have played three championship games this year. They lost out to Laois in Leinster, but they had convincing wins over Waterford and Limerick since. Clare come into the game having played two games this summer, losing out to Clare in Munster, before beating Leitrim last weekend.

Laois and Offaly have also been paired together in the qualifiers. Laois have played three games in the championship, beating Westmeath, before losing to Meath in the Leinster semi-final. However, they put in a big performance against Derry to make it to round 3. Offaly have also played three championship games this summer. They played Meath in Leinster losing out by 1-13 to 0-14. However, they will be looking for their third qualifier win in a row having beaten London and Sligo.

GAA Football All Ireland Senior Championship Round Three Qualifiers

Kildare v Tyrone, St Conleth’s Park, 5pm LIVE ON SKY

Westmeath v Clare, TEG Cusack Park, 6pm

Laois v Offaly, O’Moore Park, 7pm

Mayo v Armagh, Elverys MacHale Park, 7pm LIVE ON SKY

