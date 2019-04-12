GAA confirm fixtures for Leinster minor hurling and football championships

The dates, times and venues for the 2019 Leinster minor hurling and football championship have been confirmed.

Round 1 of the Leinster Minor Championship gets underway on the 23rd of April with no fewer than 6 games down for decision. Longford will host midland neighbours Westmeath at Pearse Park at 7pm, Wexford will have home advantage against Offaly at Innovate Wexford Park, also a 7pm throw in. Kilkenny will have home advantage against Louth at Nowlan Park also with a 7pm throw in, Kildare host Wicklow at Newbridge at 7pm, Dublin will battle it out with Meath at 7.30pm and the final game of the night will see Carlow host neighbours Laois at the IT Carlow grounds also with a 7.30pm throw in time.

Round 1 of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship gets underway on Saturday the 27th of April. Reigning Leinster Champions will travel to Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park to take on the Cats with a 4pm throw, Offaly will have home advantage against Wexford also with a 4pm throw in, Laois host Westmeath at 2pm in O’Moore Park, Antrim play Kildare at Abbotstown with a 3pm throw in and Carlow host Meath at IT Carlow with a 2pm throw in.

The full dates and times can be seen below:

Leinster MFC Round 1

Tuesday, April 23rd

Longford v Westmeath at Pearse Park (7.00pm)

Wexford v Offaly at Innovate Wexford Park (7.00pm)

Kilkenny v Louth at Nowlan Park (7.00pm)

Kildare v Wicklow at Newbridge (7.00pm)

Dublin v Meath at Parnell Park (7.30pm)

Carlow v Laois at Carlow IT (7.30pm)

Leinster MHC Round 1

Saturday, April 27th

Kilkenny v Dublin at Nowlan Park (4.00pm)

Offaly v Wexford at O’Connor Park (4.00pm)

Laois v Westmeath at O’Moore Park (2.00pm)

Antrim v Kildare at NGDC, Abbotstown (3.00pm)

Carlow v Meath at IT Carlow (2.00pm)