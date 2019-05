GAA Fixtures – Super 8s Groups for 2019 All Ireland football championship

We have the fixtures dates and groups for the 2019 Super 8s of the All Ireland Gaelic football championship.

It might be an advantage to avoid Dublin, but beating a team in qualifiers can be a very tough task. Dublin will be in a group with the Connacht Winner, Munster runners-up/qualifier and Ulster runner-up/qualifier.

The other group will be made up of Ulster winner, Munster winner, Leinster runner-up/qualifier and Connacht runner-up/ qualifier.

So possible groups –

Dublin

Galway

Cork

Donegal

Kerry

Tyrone

Mayo

Roscommon

Saturday 13/Sunday 14 July TBC

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final phase 1

Munster winner v Connacht runner-up or round 3 winner

Ulster winner v Leinster runner-up or round 3 winner

Leinster winner v Munster runner-up or round 3 winner

Connacht winner v Ulster runner-up or round 3 winner

Saturday 20/Sunday 21 July TBC

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final phase 2

Munster winner v Ulster winner

Connacht runner-up or round 3 winner v Leinster runner-up or round 3 winner

Leinster winner v Connacht winner

Munster runner-up or round 3 winner v Ulster runner-up or round 3 winner

Saturday 3/Sunday 4 August TBC

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final phase 3

Connacht runner-up or round 3 winner v Ulster winner,

Leinster runner-up or round 3 winner v Munster winner,

Munster runner-up or round 3 winner v Connacht winner,

Ulster runner-up or round 3 winner v Leinster winner,

Saturday 10/Sunday 11 August TBC

All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

Quarter-final group 1 winner v quarter-final group 2 runner-up

Quarter-final group 2 winner v quarter-final group 1 runner-up

Sunday 1 September

All-Ireland SFC final

Quarter-final group 1 winner or quarter-final group 2 runner-up v Quarter-final group 2 winner or quarter-final group 1 runner-up