GAA football qualifier results and Round four draw permutations.

Round 3 Qualifiers – Saturday 30th June 2018

Leitrim 0-9 Monaghan 1-19

Armagh 2-16 Clare 1-15

Cavan 1-12 Tyrone 0-18

Kildare 0-21 Mayo 0-19

At the end of a dramatic day we’ve see eight team whittled down to four, and we now know that Roscmmon, Cork, Fermanagh and Laois will face Tyrone, Monaghan, Armagh or Kildare in round 4 next weekend.

The beaten provincial sides will be given home advantage (Subject to CCC confirmation!).

Fermanagh have already met both Armagh and Monaghan in this years Ulster championship, so they know that they will play either Tyrone or Kildare next weekend, most probably in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

Roscommon, Cork and Laois can draw any of the four qualifiers as they haven’t already met.