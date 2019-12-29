Another decade is coming to a close so let’s take a look at our GAA Hurling Team of the Decade. Again, some top players were left out but I personally felt this was the best side I could have picked from the last 10 years.

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) – Found it difficult to leave the Glenmore man out of the team despite competition from players like Stephen O’Keeffe, Colm Callanan and Anthony Nash. Murphy won All-Ireland titles in 2014 and 2015 between the sticks and won All-Irelands as a sub goalie in 2011 and 2012 . He has also picked up all star awards in 2016 and 2018.

2. Paul Murphy (Kilkenny) – One of my favourite hurlers of the last decade. He won 4 All-Ireland titles and 4 all-stars in 5 years. The 30 year old Danesfort man has been one of most consistent defenders over the past 10 years and is one Brian Cody can depend on.

3. Daithi Burke (Galway) – Another consistent defender. Burke is an exceptional talent. He is currently aiding the Corofin footballers for an assault on another All-Ireland club title. Burke has picked up 4 hurling all-star awards. He also has scooped 7 County titles with Corofin as well as 4 Connacht titles and 2 Club All-Ireland’s. At only 27 he has plenty of time to add to the long list of honours.

4. Noel Connors (Waterford)- Connors for me was a tough man marker than always gave 100% to the cause of Waterford hurling. He was dropped from the panel in 2019 by then boss Paraic Fanning. The Passage man is only 29 so could have another few years at inter-county level. Waterford need a player like him whether they will come calling for him in the new year or not is another questions. He won 3 all star awards in 2010, 2015 and 2017.

5. Padraic Maher (Tipperary) – Probably one of the greatest ever wing backs to play the game. The Thurles man has been simply outstanding. Maher has picked up 5 all-star awards over this decade. The 30 year old Garda has won 6 Munster titles, 3 All-Ireland titles and 6 All-Star awards.

6. Brian Hogan (Kilkenny) – Hogan was a consistent and solid centre back for Kilkenny. At centre back the O’Loughlin Gaels man was a commanding figure. He won 8 Leinster titles, 7 All-Ireland titles, 6 League titles and 2 all-star awards.

7. Brendan Maher (Tipperary) – Maher can play anywhere on the field. The Borris-Ileigh man is still only 30 years of age. Maher has won 5 Munster titles, 3 All-Ireland titles and 3 all stars. He picked up an all-star award in midfield in 2010, He was named wing back on the all-star team this season. He is currently awaiting a club semi-final after guiding Borris-Ileigh to a first county title in 33 years this year.

8. Noel McGrath – McGrath has been one of the most consistent hurlers over the past 8 or 9 years. He fully deserves his place on the team. The Loughmore-Castleiney man has picked up 4 Munster titles, 3 All-Ireland titles and 3 all-star awards to date. He was named man of the match in the 2019 final against Kilkenny.

9. Michael Fennelly (Kilkenny)- The Ballyhale man has done it and won it all. He is currently manager of the Offaly senior hurlers. With the Cats Fennelly won 8 All-Ireland titles, 9 Leinster titles, 5 National Leagues and 3 all-star awards. With Ballyhale Fennelly has 8 county championships, 6 Leinster championship and 4 All-Ireland Club titles. He will be hoping to make it number 5 in the coming weeks.

10. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)- Reid has been on the Kilkenny panel since 2007. The Ballyhale man is one of the best hurlers I have ever seen. He has 7 All-Ireland titles, 8 Leinster titles, 4 National Leagues and 4 all-star awards. With Ballyhale Reid has 7 County titles, 6 Leinster titles and 4 Club All-Ireland’s.

11. David Burke (Galway) – Burke has played most of his hurling at midfield but we quite simply couldn’t leave him out. The St Thomas’ man has won 1 All-Ireland, 3 Leinster titles, 2 National Leagues and 4 all-star awards. The last of which came in 2017. Burke was also named man of the match in 2017 All-Ireland final. With St Thomas’ he has won 4 County titles and 1 All-Ireland club title.

12. Joe Canning (Galway) – It seems as though Joe has been around forever but he is still only 31. He has won it all in the game. He won an All-Ireland in 2017. Furthermore, he has 3 Leinster titles, 2 National League and 4 All-Star awards. The Portumna man was named hurler of the year in 2017. He has numerous awards with his club having won 4 All-Ireland club titles to date.

13. Richie Hogan (Kilkenny) – Hogan has been an exceptional talent. He is quite versatile can play in any position from midfield up. The 31 year old Danesfort man has won 7 All-Ireland titles with the Cats since 2007. He has also won 8 Leinster and 4 National League medals. In addition Hogan is a 4 time all-star and a former hurler of the year in 2014.

14. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary) – The 2019 hurler of the year. He has been superb for Tipperary this decade. Callanan has 3 All-Ireland most recent one came this year. Furthermore, he has 6 Munster titles, 1 league title and 4 all-star awards.

15. Pat Horgan (Cork) – Has yet to win an All-Ireland but is a remarkable talent. The Glen Rovers man has picked up 3 Munster titles and 4 all-star awards to date. His most recent all star came this year after a fantastic personal year.