GAA: Hurling Team Of The Week Announced

The GAA.ie Hurling Team of the Week has been announced with Limerick GAA earning four selections – the most in the side.

Kyle Hayes is in at left half-back after his stunning goal at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the 2021 Munster Senior Hurling Championship final.

The Kildimo-Pallaskenry player started his run from the halfway line and finished off an electrifying move by firing the ball past Barry Hogan into the Tipperary net.

Cian Lynch joins him in the side, taking his place as the right-sided midfielder.

His performance on Sunday against Tipperary was fantastic and he composed the Limerick orchestra perfectly, leading the side’s second-half revival to secure a dominant win over their Munster rivals.

Dan McCormack did well against Lynch at times but could not contain the Limerick talisman who earned the Man of the Match in the Munster final.

Peter Casey and Seamus Flanagan are the other two Limerick GAA players that make the XV.

The pair were firing on all cylinders and were lethal when they got a hold of the sliotar.

Peter Casey tallied up five points for his side while Seamus Flanagan got three and nabbed a goal too, pouncing on a loose ball after Hogan denied Limerick’s Aaron Gillane.

Leinster Champions Kilkenny and Brian Lohan’s Clare have two players on the side each after their wins at the weekend.

Wexford GAA also have two players in the side following their All-Ireland exit at the hands of Clare.

Dublin, Waterford, Laois, Tipperary and Westmeath all have one player on the side.

GAA.ie Hurling Team Of The Week

Alan Nolan (Dublin); Rory Hayes (Clare), Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), Shane Reck (Wexford); Calum Lyons (Waterford), James Maher (Kilkenny), Kyle Hayes (Limerick); Cian Lynch (Limerick), Paddy Purcell (Laois); Ryan Taylor (Clare), Jason Forde (Tipperary), Robbie Greville (Westmeath); Peter Casey (Limerick), Seamus Flanagan (Limerick), Cathal Dunbar (Wexford).

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com