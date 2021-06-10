GAA Live Scores, Team News & Betting – Division 1 semi-final Donegal v Dublin

Kevin Ruddy
Donegal v Dublin — Kingspan, Breffni Park – 7:15 pm — Live on TG4

The reigning All-Ireland champions and last years Ulster finalists will meet in the second Allianz league football semi-final this Saturday live on TG4.

Donegal’s league form coming into this game has been hot and cold, getting over the line against Tyrone and drawing against Monaghan and Armagh.

Dublin has not looked like its usual scintillating self. Beating both Galway and Roscommon and drawing to Kerry, who they were leading for large periods of the game.

League form is usually not taken seriously when it comes to the championship and from past experiences, Dublin won’t necessarily care about the outcome.

Donegal has a lot to prove after failing to beat Cavan in last year’s Ulster final and beating the Dubs will lay a marker for the coming summer months.

Form — last three results

Donegal — (Win, Draw, Draw)

Dublin — (Win, Draw, Win)

Players to watch

Donegal: Paddy McBrearty (Cill Chartha)

Dublin: Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Starting/Predicted Teams
Donegal

Shaun Patton; Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Eoin McHugh, Brendan McCole; Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan, Peadar Mogan; Hugh McFadden, Caolan McGonagle; Ciaran Thompson, Eion McGettigan, Michael Langan; Patrick McBrearty Stephen McMenamin, Niall O’Donnell

Dublin

Michael Shiel; David Byrne, Jonny Cooper, Michael Fitzsimons; Eric Lowndes, Seán McMahon, Eoin Murchan; Brian Fenton, Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne; Niall Scully, Ciarán Kilkenny, Brian Howard; Colm Basquel, Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello.

Betting

Donegal: 7/2

Dublin: 1/4

Draw: 10/1

Prediction

Dublin by 5pts

