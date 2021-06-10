Donegal v Dublin — Kingspan, Breffni Park – 7:15 pm — Live on TG4
The reigning All-Ireland champions and last years Ulster finalists will meet in the second Allianz league football semi-final this Saturday live on TG4.
Donegal’s league form coming into this game has been hot and cold, getting over the line against Tyrone and drawing against Monaghan and Armagh.
Dublin has not looked like its usual scintillating self. Beating both Galway and Roscommon and drawing to Kerry, who they were leading for large periods of the game.
League form is usually not taken seriously when it comes to the championship and from past experiences, Dublin won’t necessarily care about the outcome.
Donegal has a lot to prove after failing to beat Cavan in last year’s Ulster final and beating the Dubs will lay a marker for the coming summer months.
Form — last three results
Donegal — (Win, Draw, Draw)
Dublin — (Win, Draw, Win)
Players to watch
Donegal: Paddy McBrearty (Cill Chartha)
Dublin: Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
Starting/Predicted Teams
Donegal
Shaun Patton; Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Eoin McHugh, Brendan McCole; Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan, Peadar Mogan; Hugh McFadden, Caolan McGonagle; Ciaran Thompson, Eion McGettigan, Michael Langan; Patrick McBrearty Stephen McMenamin, Niall O’Donnell
Dublin
Michael Shiel; David Byrne, Jonny Cooper, Michael Fitzsimons; Eric Lowndes, Seán McMahon, Eoin Murchan; Brian Fenton, Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne; Niall Scully, Ciarán Kilkenny, Brian Howard; Colm Basquel, Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello.
Betting
Donegal: 7/2
Dublin: 1/4
Draw: 10/1
Prediction
Dublin by 5pts
A Twitter List by IrishScoresGAA