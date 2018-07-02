GAA Qualifiers – 4th Round Draw & Fixture throw in times and venues

It the last round of GAA qualifiers before the super 8 with Kildare v Fermanagh, Armagh v Roscommon, Tyrone v Cork & Laois v Monagahan.

The main tie of the round looks to be Tyrone v Cork in what could be a superb match, both teams have shown glimpses of top-class play this year and a run in the super 8 would be huge for bioth sides.

Fermanagh will face Kildare after the lilywhites shocked Mayo at the weekend. This could be very close and if Fermanagh play like they did against Monaghan they could shock Kildare.

Monaghan will be happy with drawing division four champions Laois, this should be a handy victory for the Ulster team.

Roscommon will also be happy to play division three team Armagh, they should be now looking at Dublin & Donegal as that is the side of the super 8 they will be drawn.

07.07.2018 (Sat)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Round 4

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise 15:00 Ros Comáin v Ard Mhacha

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day)

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise 17:00 Corcaigh v Tír Eoghain Sky Sports

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day)

Páirc Tailteann, Navan 19:00 Fear Manach v Cill Dara Sky Sports

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship

Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow 19:00 Ceatharlach v Luimneach

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary &Winner on the Day)

TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar 19:00 An Iarmhí v Loch Garman

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary &Winner on the Day)

08.07.2018 (Sun)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship

Round 4

Páirc Tailteann, Navan 14:00 Laois v Muineachán

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day)

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship

Final- Replay

Semple Stadium, Thurles 15:00 Cill Chainnigh v Gaillimh RTE

Referee: TBC

(E.T. if Necessary*)

(*If a replay of a Provincial Senior Championship Final ends in a draw after extra time, two additional periods of extra time of five minutes each shall be played, if still level, the game will go to a further replay.)