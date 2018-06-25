GAA Qualifiers Round 3 Draw & Fixture Start Times

By
Sean Keane
After the four Provincial finals this is how the groups are taking shape.

There was a lot of excitement this morning when the draw for the GAA Qualifiers Round 3 Draw was revealed.

The highlight of the draw will see All-Ireland runner ups Mayo face a trip to Newbridge to face Kildare, the lilywhites will be hoping for an upset.

Kildare v Mayo

Clare v Armagh

Leitrim v Monaghan

Tyrone v Cavan

First named teams have home advantage

Matches will be played next weekend June 30/July 1, throw times will be announced today.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.