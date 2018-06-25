GAA Qualifiers Round 3 Draw & Fixture Start Times

There was a lot of excitement this morning when the draw for the GAA Qualifiers Round 3 Draw was revealed.
The highlight of the draw will see All-Ireland runner ups Mayo face a trip to Newbridge to face Kildare, the lilywhites will be hoping for an upset.
Here is how the draw for round three of the All-Ireland football qualifiers unfolded on @morningireland pic.twitter.com/nebMvriaQX
— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) June 25, 2018
Kildare v Mayo
Clare v Armagh
Leitrim v Monaghan
Tyrone v Cavan
First named teams have home advantage
Matches will be played next weekend June 30/July 1, throw times will be announced today.