GAA release statement on Liam Miller match

Joint Statement from the GAA and

The Organising Committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match

A meeting took place today between the GAA and members of the Organising Committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match.

This meeting involved the GAA’s Director General and Uachtarán and the Chairperson and Secretary of the Cork County Committee.

The Organising Committee was represented by its Chairman Michael O’Flynn, Graham Barrett and Ciarán Medlar.

Both parties agreed that the meeting was open and constructive and the GAA will now further consider the proposal discussed at the meeting.

There will be no further comment from any of the parties involved in these discussions at this time.