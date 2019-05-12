GAA Results: Bubbles powers Tipperary to 2-28 to 1-24 win over Cork

Tipperary 2-28 Cork 1-24

Tipperary got the better of Cork at a sunny Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday by 2-28 to 1-24 before a crowd of over 30,000.

Tipperary looked a side meaning business and are one of the teams now surely in the mix for the All-Ireland title going on display. It comes after a rather disappointing 2018 season, perhaps the return of Liam Sheedy has rejuvenated the side. Seamus Callanan and John McGrath grabbed the goals, while Tipperary had 11 different scorers on the day.

Check out the best of the action from Cork v Tipperary here: pic.twitter.com/AIAVmibws8 — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 12, 2019

Callanan netted a superb goal after just 3 minutes of play to set Tipperary on their way. Tipperary raced into a six-point lead midway through the opening period 1-08 to 0-05. John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan and Jason Forde all contributing to the scoreboard. Patrick Horgan doing the scoring for the Rebels. However, things got better from there they gradually started coming into the game. They hit 7 without reply with Horgan, Lehane, Harnedy all pointing. Cork though gave away a penalty after Jason Forde was bundled to the ground by Castlelyons corner back Niall O’Leary.

Silvermines man Forde dusted himself down to take the penalty only for it to be saved by netminder Anthony Nash. In that period referee, Sean Cleere was accidentally hit with the sliothar in the back of the head, however, he was fit enough to continue after some treatment. Tipperary though got back to grips with Cork and Noel McGrath fired over two sublime points from midfield. The Loughmore-Castleiney man had another impressive performance for the Premier as he so often does. Tipperary moved three points ahead then when hurler of the year for 2016 Seamus Callanan pointed. Patrick Horgan knocked over another trademark free to leave the half time scores 1-13 to 0-15.

On the resumption, Tipperary looked to have been more up for it. The first 15 minutes the Premier went all out and went for home. The half back line of Brendan Maher, Ronan Maher and Padraic Maher were beginning to dominate with high fielding. They completely dominated the Cork half-forward line. John McGrath netted a 50 minutes goal to open up an eight-point advantage 2-20 to 0-18. Seamus Harnedy would grab a Cork green flag on 65 minutes, but it proved too little too late. Man of the match John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan and Noel McGrath all raised white flags to close to scoring.

Cork face a very difficult assignment next weekend in the LIT Gaelic Grounds when they play Limerick, a loss and that could be the championship over for them. Tipperary host Waterford in Thurles and a win for them would put them in the driving seat for a Munster Final spot.

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, James Barry, Seán O’Brien; Brendan Maher (0-02), Padraic Maher (0-01), Ronan Maher (0-01); Noel McGrath (0-04, 1 ’65′), Michael Breen (0-01); Niall O’Meara (0-01), John O’Dwyer (0-07), Patrick Maher (0-01); John McGrath (1-01), Seamus Callanan (1-04), Jason Forde (0-05, 3f).

Subs: Dan McCormack for Breen 48 mins; Jake Morris for Forde 54 mins; Willie Connors for O’Meara 62 mins; Mark Kehoe for Patrick Maher 65 mins; Cian Darcy for Noel McGrath 68 mins.

Cork: Anthony Nash; Eoin Cadogan, Niall O’Leary, Seán O’Donoghue; Christopher Joyce, Mark Coleman, Tim O’Mahony (0-01); Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade; Robbie O’Flynn (0-01), Seamus Harnedy (1-02), Daniel Kearney, Conor Lehane (0-03) Shane Kingston (0-03), Patrick Horgan (0-14, 10f).

Subs: Damien Cahalane for Joyce 43 mins; Aidan Walsh for O’Flynn 53 mins; Declan Dalton for Kearney 64 mins; Jack O’Connor for Kingston 68 mins.

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny)