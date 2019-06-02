GAA Results: Cavan and Armagh to meet again after 1-14 to 0-17 dra

Armagh 1-14 Cavan 0-17

Armagh and Cavan will meet again next Sunday after the sides couldn’t be separated after a 1-14 to 0-17 draw at Clones. It will be the second time in this year’s championship that Armagh will need a replay to get to the round having been brought to a replay by down. I guess neither side will mind though as they will have a second bite at the cherry next weekend.

The sides were level on four occasions in the first quarter of the game. Armagh hit their shots from a long distance trying to beat the Cavan defence. Burns kicked over a few frees, while Rian O’Neill and Aidan Nugent also found the target. Gearoid McKiernan kicked two frees for the Breffni men as did Niall Murray. Cavan didn’t get their first point from play until the 17th minute with Conor Moynagh kicked from the outside of the boot over the bar. Cavan were dealt a massive blow after 26 minutes when full-back Padraig Faulkner was dismissed on a black card. However, nothing changed in terms of the closeness of the game as Joe McIlroy and Chris Conroy traded scores. It was 0-07 each at the break.

The sides were level twice more before Armagh through Jarlath Og Burns got a superb goal on 50 minutes for Kieran McGeeney’s men. Aidan Forker made it a four-point with a superb long-range effort, however, Mickey Graham’s charges fought back with Niall Murray and Stephen Murray registering points. Armagh regained a three-point lead before the experienced Cian Mackey was introduced for Cavan. Ciaran Brady was given a straight red card after his arm made with contact with Mark Shields. However, two excellent points from Mackey were the catalyst for the comeback. Armagh were then reduced to 14 men after Brendan Donaghy was dismissed for leaning in with the knee. A deserving red card. Extra time was needed and the first half there were no scores. Stefan Campbell got the first score in the second period from a fisted effort, but Mackey landed his third to tie up the game and send it to a replay.

Armagh: B Hughes; J Morgan, B Donaghy, M Shields; P Hughes (0-01); R Kennedy, A Forker (0-01); J Og Burns (1-02), N Grimley; A Nugent (0-02), R Grugan, J Hall (0-01); J Clarke (0-01, f), R O’Neill (0-04, 3f), S Campbell (0-01).

Subs: J McElroy (0-01) for Morgan (23), E Rafferty for Campbell (57), A Murnin for Grugan (64), N Rowland for Forker (69), B Crealey for Nugent (70+2), Morgan (71), Campbell for Rafferty (80+1), C Vernon for Burns (84)

Cavan: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, C Moynagh (0-01); G Smith (0-01), K Clarke, C Rehill; C Brady, G McKiernan (0-02, 2f); M Reilly, D McVeety (0-02), N Murray (0-05, 2f); O Kiernan, T Galligan, C Madden.

Subs: C Brady for Faulkner (BC 26), C Conroy (0-01) for Smith (29), C Mackey (0-03) for Madden (45), S Murray (0-02) for Brady (52), O Pierson for Reilly (70+2), P Graham (71), J Brady for N Murray (80+1), B Fortune for Moynagh (BC 83), Madden for Kiernan (86)