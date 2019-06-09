GAA Results: Cavan book Ulster Final with 0-23 to 0-17 win over Armagh

Cavan 0-23 Armagh 0-17

Cavan qualified for their first Ulster football final in 18 years with an impressive 0-23 to 0-17 win over Armagh at Clones on Sunday. Cavan now goes on to meet Donegal in the Ulster Final, after they beat Tyrone on Saturday.

The sides played out a draw at the same venue a week ago, but there was no doubt with what team was better this time around. Mickey Graham will be absolutely delighted with his side’s performance. Kieran McGeeney will now look towards the qualifiers where they will be a difficult opponent for any side.

Armagh could have had two goals inside the opening 5 minutes if they got them we could be talking about a different result here. Aidan Nugent got in behind his marker before unleashing a shot but it was saved by Raymond Galligan. The second effort fell to Jamie Clarke who was back to his brilliant best, the Crossmaglen man tried to find the corner when one on one with the Cavan netminder, however, his effort went the wrong side of the post and wide. Cavan took advantage of those misses. Dara McVeety and Niall Murray (2) putting them into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead. Gearoid McKiernan would kick further scores as the Breffni men went clear by four points. Conor Moynagh and McKiernan added further scores as Cavan were in control. Niall Murray got his third of the game from a free before Killian Clarke made it 0-07 to 0-02. Mark Shields then had a goal chance but it was saved by Galligan once more. O’Neill kicked over a point from distance for the Orchard, before Clarke kicked over a couple of scores. Clarke would trim the lead back to three at the break after he scored his fourth of the day, 0-11 to 0-08 at the break.

Murray had a shot of the post on the resumption. Oisin Kiernan had the gap out to five points, but Stefan Campbell, Jamie Clarke and Rian O’Neill had the gap back to one after another couple of scores in a row for the Orchard men. Cavan had more in them, in terms of experience Cian Mackey was sprung from the bench. Killian Clarke was full of running as was the impressive McVeety who put in a superb 70 minutes. Conor Moynagh, McVeety, Cian Mackey and Gearoid McKiernan kicked points for Cavan as they pulled clear and saw out the game.

Cavan: R Galligan (0-03, 3f); J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, C Moynagh (0-02); M Reilly (0-01), K Clarke (0-01), C Rehill (0-01); C Brady, T Galligan; O Kiernan (0-01), D McVeety (0-04), N Murray (0-05, 4f); O Pierson (0-01), G McKiernan (0-03), C Madden.

Subs: C Mackey (0-01) for Madden (41), S Murray for T Galligan (47), C O’Reilly for Pierson (64), J Brady for Kiernan (74)

Armagh: B Hughes; R Kennedy, C Vernon, J Morgan; P Hughes, P Burns, A Forker; J Og Burns, N Grimley; A Nugent, M Shields (0-01), J Hall; R O’Neill (0-06, 4f), A Murnin, J Clarke (0-07, 3f).

Subs: S Campbell (0-02) for Nugent (28), R Grugan (0-01) for Murnin (43), B Crealey for Hall (56), J McElroy for Morgan (66), E Rafferty for J Og Burns (68)