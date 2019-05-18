GAA Results: Cavan give Monaghan the Blues in Breffni Park

Cavan 1-13 Monaghan 0-12

A superb performance from Mickey Grahams Cavan ended in a 1-13 to 0-12 victory over Monaghan at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday night.

Cavan will now play either Armagh or Down in the semi-final where they will surely fancy the chance of winning. Monaghan who were 2018 All-Ireland semi-finalists will have the go through the qualifiers once again for the third year in a row.

The Breffni men led at the break deservedly by 1-08 to 0-04. Malachy O’Rourke made a change from the original starting line up. Paudie McKenna came in place of Kieran Duffy. Cavan lined out as per match programme. Cavan got off to a dream start with Conor Brady registering a white flag within 20 seconds of the start. The gap was out to six points with just seven minutes on the clock. Niall Murray and Conor Madden kicked over sublime scores either side of a 6th-minute penalty which was clinically finished by Martin Reilly after Madden was fouled, 1-03 to 0-00. Monaghan were surely finding their feet as all-stars Rory Beggan and Conor McManus brought the Farney to back within four points. However, Gearoid McKiernan had the gap back to five with 15 minutes on the clock. It was 1-04 to 1-02.

Monaghan gradually came more and more into the game. However, they were guilty of some poor shooting. Niall Murray took advantage of this wayward shooting to put the Breffni men further ahead with 23 minutes played. McManus responded with a free but McKiernan was on hand immediately to respond for Cavan. Wing back Conor Rehill then dashed forward to kick a score from play as the Breffni men were once again taking a strong foothold in the game. McManus and Madden swapped scores as Cavan went in at the break 1-08 to 0-04 ahead.

McKiernan stretched the gap to eight with a free on the resumption. However, Monaghan obviously got a stern dressing down from boss O’Rourke as they kicked a couple of quickfire points, McManus, Beggan, Carey and McCarthy. Dara McVeety got a fisted effort for Cavan though. Monaghan missed a couple of chances before Carey got his second to bring the Farney within four points. Ryan Wylie kicked a point for Monaghan, however Cavan full back Padraig Faulkner got on the end of a well-worked move to give Cavan a much-needed score. It was 1-1- to 0-10 now. McKiernan and Boyle traded points as Cavan looked in control coming down the home straight.

Christopher Conroy and Kieran Hughes exchanged injury-time frees as Mickey Graham’s charges recorded a memorable victory – a first in the championship over their neighbours in 18 years.

Cavan – R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Faulkner (0-1), C Moynagh; G Smith, K Clarke, C Rehill (0-1); Conor Brady (0-1), G McKiernan (0-4, 2f); M Reilly (1-0pen), D McVeety (0-1), N Murray (0-2); O Kiernan, T Galligan, C Madden (0-2). Subs: Ciaran Brady for O Kiernan, C Conroy (0-1f) for G Smith, C Mackey for C Madden, J Brady for C Moynagh (BC), S Smith for T Galligan, K Brady for J McLoughlin.

Monaghan – R Beggan (0-2, 1’45, 1f); D Wylie, C Boyle (0-1), R Wylie (0-1); K O’Connell, C Walshe, P McKenna; F Kelly, K Hughes (0-1f); D Ward, D Malone, S Carey (0-2); R McAnespie, C McManus (0-4, 3f), S O’Hanlon. Subs: C McCarthy (0-1) for P McKenna, K Duffy for D Malone, M Bannigan for S O’Hanlon, O Duffy for D Ward, N Kearns for S Carey, D Mone for K O’Connell (BC).