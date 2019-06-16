GAA Results: Clare beat Cork 2-23 to 2-18 to finish season on a high

Clare 2-23 Cork 2-18

Clare put in a stunning performance beating Cork by 5 points at Ennis on Sunday. The victory though was in vain as Cork claimed the third spot in the group which sent them to the All-Ireland quarter-final stages.

Shane O’Donnell got a goal inside the first 20 seconds for Clare after a nice pass from Jason McCarthy. Aidan McCarthy, a late change to the side knocked over a point as Clare went ahead by four points. Patrick Horgan as he has done all summer came up with the goods for John Meyler’s men though with a goal of his own after just 2 minutes. Horgan got on the end of a rebound after Kanturk’s Aidan Walsh had his shot saved by Donal Tuohy. The influential Tony Kelly then hit two points in quick succession for the Banner county. The former hurler of the year in 2013 would then grab a goal minutes later. The Ballyea man latching onto a pass from Peter Duggan before hitting an unstoppable shot past Anthony Nash. Patrick Horgan would hit two frees then in a matter of minutes as the scores read 2-10 to 1-08 at the break.

Cork obviously got a stern dressing down at the break as John Meyler’s men hit the first four points of the second half. However, Peter Duggan was in no mood to miss frees which kept Clare ahead. Cork would get another goal courtesy of Patrick Horgan after some good play from Harnedy. The gap was down to one. However, Clare pushed on with scores from Peter Duggan, Colm Galvin and Cathal McInerney all registering points.

Clare – D Tuohy; J Browne, D McInerney, P O’Connor; C Malone, C Cleary S Morey; J McCarthy, C Galvin (0-3); D Ryan (0-2), P Duggan (0-12, 10f), A McCarthy (0-1); S O’Donnell (1-0), J. Conlon (0-1), T Kelly (1-2). Subs: R Taylor for A McCarthy; D Fitzgerald for P O’Connor, S Golden for J McCarthy, A Shanagher for J Conlon, C McInerney (0-2) for D Ryan.

Cork – A Nash; S O’Donoghue, E Cadogan, N O’Leary; R Downey, M Ellis, M Coleman; B Cooper, D Fitzgibbon (0-2); D Kearney (0-1), S Harnedy (0-1), L Meade; A Cadogan (0-4), P Horgan (2-9, 0-8f), A Walsh. Subs: S McDonnell for R Downey, D Cahalane for E Cadogan, S Kingston (0-1) for D Kearney, C Lehane for A Walsh, D Dalton for L Meade.