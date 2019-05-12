GAA Results: Clare prove to strong in 1-20 to 0-22 win over Waterford

Waterford 0-22 Clare 1-20

Clare hung on for a narrow 1-20 to 0-22 win at a sunny Walsh Park on Sunday afternoon before a crowd of over 11,000.

The winning of the match probably came in the second quarter of the game as the Banner took a 1-13 to 0-10 advantage in at the break. John Conlon got a goal inside two minutes with an easy finish, but Waterford responded with Austin Gleeson and Stephen Bennett coming to the fore. The sides traded the next 6 points before Clare hit a purple patch and hit five in a row. Shane O’Donnell, Peter Duggan (2), John Conlon and Tony Kelly all raising white flags. Mikey Kearney and Fourmilewater man Barron pointed only for the scores to be cancelled out by two frees for Peter Duggan.

Check out the best of the action from Waterford v Clare here: pic.twitter.com/nuwOjVvi8J — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 12, 2019

Stephen Bennett registered two scores on the resumption but a Colm Galvin point from distance, as well as a Peter Duggan free, meant the gap remained at six points. Bennett would go on to convert a free and 65, while Austin Gleeson, narrowed the gap to just a goal 1-15 to 0-15 with 50 minutes on the clock. Peter Duggan edged the gap back out to 4 points though with a free. Tony Kelly replied to a free from Stephen Bennett, before Aidan McCarthy who wasn’t even on the field 20 seconds registered a nice score from play. Bennett knocked over another but Ballyea man Kelly knocked over a point after a mistake from Kevin Moran. Ballysaggart man Bennett would register another two frees on the board, Maurice Shanahan pointed and Gleeson pointed to set up a tense finale with just 1 point between the sides. However, injury time score from Ryan Taylor proved to be the decisive score although Tommy Ryan did get a consolation for Waterford.

An excellent start for Clare who have a break now next weekend, Waterford face Tipperary in what is a must win game in Thurles.

Clare: D Tuohy; P O’Connor, D McInerney, J Browne; S Morey, C Galvin, D Fitzgerald; S Golden (0-01), C Malone; P Duggan (0-8; 7f), T Kelly (0-5), D Ryan; S O’Donnell (0-1), J Conlon (1-1), P Collins (0-01). Subs: A Shanagher for Collins, A McCarthy (0-1) for Golden, R Taylor (0-1) for Ryan.

Waterford: S O’Keeffe; S McNulty, C Prunty, N Connors; Philip Mahony, T De Burca, K Moran; J Barron (0-2), C Gleeson (0-1); A Gleeson (0-4), M Kearney (0-1), Pauric Mahony; Shane Bennett (0-1), Stephen Bennett (0-11; 8f, 1 ‘65’), P Hogan. Subs: S Fives for N Connors, T Ryan (0-1) for P Hogan, J Prendergast for Barron, P Curran for Shane Bennett, M Shanahan (0-1) for Pauric Mahony

Ref: J Owens (Wexford)