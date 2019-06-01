GAA Results: Cork book Munster Final spot with 3-18 to 0-06 win over Limerick

Cork 3-18 Limerick 0-06

Cork booked their place in the Munster Football Final with a convincing 3-18 to 0-06, 21 point win over Limerick at Pairc Ui Rinn. Limerick stunned Tipperary in the Munster quarter-final but this was one step too far for Billy Lee’s outfit, for the Rebels, it is another Munster Final appearance against old foes Kerry in three weeks time.

In fairness, the game was over at half time as a contest, Cork led by 3-08 to 0-02. Brian Hurley had two goals inside the first minute of the game. John O’Rourke kicked a nice point and after 5 minutes it was 2-01 to 0-00. Limerick had a chance of their own after just 15 seconds which Sean McSweeney hit the posts and it then hit Cork keeper Mark White before hitting the crossbar. Ruairi Deane had the third Cork goal on 12 minutes. Mark Collins kicked a couple of frees and the Rebels were 14 points ahead with Limerick yet to score after 16 minutes of play. Nemo Rangers man Paul Kerrigan kicked a point, followed by another from Mark Collins. Limerick finally go on the scoreboard with 26 minutes, the scorer been Seamus O’Carroll. Brian Hurley had a chance to score a hat trick on 32 minutes from the penalty spot but his shot hit the post. Cork ahead 3-08 to 0-02 at the break.

Mark Collins got Cork off to a good start with his sixth point (free) of the game on 39 minutes. He would go to kick his seventh and eight minutes later. Both of these scores coming from play. Limerick Goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan who was the Shannonsiders top scorer on the day then kicked over a few points from dead balls. Collins would reply for Cork, before McSweeney kicked a nice score for Limerick.

Ian Maguire, Stephen Sherlock and Matt Taylor would go on to point for the Rebels before McSweeney replied for Limerick. However, Cork were not going to be stopped here and they now can look forward to a Munster Final with Kerry.

CORK: Mark White; Nathan Walsh, James Loughrey, Kevin Flahive; Liam O’Donovan, Thomas Clancy, Matthew Taylor (0-02); Ian Maguire (0-01), Killian O’Hanlon; Eoghan McSweeney (0-03), Ruairí Deane (1-00), Paul Kerrigan (0-01); John O’Rourke (0-01), Brian Hurley (2-00), Mark Collins (0-09, 0-05f).

Subs: Aidan Browne for Loughrey Stephen Sherlock for Hurley, Luke Connolly for O’Rourke, Kevin O’Driscoll for Deane, Kevin O’Donovan for Clancy, Ronan O’Toole for Maguire

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan (0-03, 0-02 ’45, 0-01f); Brian Fleming, Seán O’Dea, Colm McSweeney; Paul Maher, Iain Corbett, Gordon Brown; Darragh Treacy, Tommie Childs; Michael Fitzgibbon, Cillian Fahy, Adrian Enright; Seán McSweeney, Séamus O’Carroll (0-02), Jamie Lee (0-01, 0-01f).

Subs: Peter Nash for Enright, James Naughton for McSweeney, Tony McCarthy for Brown, Pádraig de Brún for Fahy Gareth Noonan for McSweeney, Ronan Lynch for Fitzgibbon