GAA Results: Donegal claim 1-16 to 0-15 Ulster semi-final win over Tyrone

Donegal 1-16 Tyrone 0-15

Donegal deservedly booked a place in the Ulster Final later this month after a 1-16 to 0-15 win over Tyrone. The win will now see them take on the winners of Cavan or Armagh.

Beautiful point from @paddymcbrearty at the end of a slick team move. @officialdonegal looking good. Watch the highlights on @rte2 from 9.30pm tomorrow #rtegaahttps://t.co/DsuMN9AvSi pic.twitter.com/JSHsugXRJz — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 8, 2019

It was Donegal that made a superb with the excellent Michael Murphy and superb Jamie Brennan to the fore. Jamie Brennan grabbed a goal inside 4 minutes to give Declan Bonner’s men the lead. Brennan who was playing at wing forward followed that up with a score from play. Mattie Donnelly and Richie Donnelly got Tyrone’s first two scores after Murphy had opened the scoring in the game with a free. The superb Brennan would add another white flag on the 8th-minute mark, which would cancel out a nice score from Hugh Pat McGeary. Mickey Harte’s men were dealt a massive blow after Peter Harte was shown a black card by David Gough after it was deemed he had tripped Kilcar’s, Ryan McHugh. Jamie Brennan was unlucky with another goal chance as it came back off the post.

Michael Murphy scored a nice point to cancel out a Cathal McShane effort with 20 minutes played. Michael Langan swung over a long distance score to make it a four-point gap. Shaun Patton had denied Brian Kennedy before that score with a good save from close range. Murphy kicked over a free and the lead was five before Eoin McHugh kicked from distance. Niall Morgan kicked a Tyrone free in response. Patton was called into action once more to deny Richie Donnelly before Brennan added to his tally with a nice score. Murphy would kick another just before the break, he gathered a pass from Eoghan Ban Gallagher to swivel and point. 1-09 to 0-05 to Tyrone at the break.

Cathal McShane and Kieran McGeary got Mickey Harte’s men off to a good start with nice points on the resumption. Niall Morgan made a save then from Ciaran Thompson to deny the Tir Chonaill men a second goal. Michael Murphy kicked a routine free on 49 minutes to make it 1-10 to 0-07. Ryan McHugh and Paddy McBrearty kicked scores from play, before McShane and McBrearty traded frees. Darren McCurry and Cathal McShane would cut the gap to five with 60 minutes played. McBrearty kicked another nice score to put Donegal six ahead with 8 minutes left. Hugh McFadden cancelled out a Niall Morgan score. McCurry, Richard Donnelly and Michael Cassidy all pointed but Donegal had done enough to see the game out.

Donegal: S Patton; P McGrath, N McGee, S McMenamin (0-1); R McHugh (0-1), L McLoone, EB Gallagher; H McFadden (0-1), J McGee; E McHugh (0-1), M Murphy (0-5, 2f, 1 ‘45), N O’Donnell; P McBrearty (0-3, 1f), M Langan (0-1), J Brennan (1-3). Subs: C Thompson for J McGee (16mins, inj), D O’Baoill for E McHugh (39), F McGlynn for L McLoone (49), O Gallen for N O’Donnell (55), P Brennan for Brennan (66)

Tyrone: N Morgan (0-2, 1f, 1 ‘45’); M McKernan, B McDonnell, R McNamee; T McCann, P Hampsey, B Kennedy; K McGeary (0-2), L Rafferty; C Cavanagh, R Donnelly (0-3), M Donnelly (0-1); P Harte, F Burns; C McShane (0-3, 2f). Subs: C McAliskey for P Harte (11mins, BC), R Brennan for Rafferty, N Sludden for Cavanagh (HT), D McCurry (0-3, 1f) for McDonnell (41), M Cassidy (0-1) for Burns (51), A McCrory for McCann (56)