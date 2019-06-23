GAA Results: Donegal claim 10th Ulster title with 1-24 to 2-16 win over Cavan

Donegal 1-24 Cavan 2-16

Donegal retained their Ulster title at Clones on Sunday with a 1-24 to 2-16 win over Cavan. It gives Donegal their fifth Ulster title in ten years and to be fair they deserved this one. The game was over a contest before Cavan got two consolation goals which had little or no effect on the scoreline in terms of Cavan mounting a comeback. Jamie Brennan once again put in a sublime performance once again with 1-04, while Paddy McBrearty kicked 0-05 (0-01f) and Michael Murphy also raided in with scores.

Donegal have beaten Cavan in the Ulster Senior Football Final! Watch the Full-Time highlights here on GAANOW. pic.twitter.com/6rjm9sNLaT — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 23, 2019

Donegal eased into a 0-06 to 0-02 lead. Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Ciaran Thompson giving the Breffni defence something to think about with their accurate running. Conor Moynagh made it 0-06 to 0-03 to cut the gap. Jamie Brennan had a goal as did Paddy McGrath but Cavan did as well. Conor Rehill missing a gilt-edged opportunity. Donegal had the gap out 0-09 to 0-03 with Jason McGee pointing. Donegal were dominating and the pressure was telling as Raymond Galligan made two mistakes from kick-outs. These two poor kick-outs ended up with points from Ciaran Thompson and Jamie Brennan. Niall O’Donnell and Oisin Pierson traded scores. Gearoid McKiernan knocked his second free over but Donegal were 8 points clear thanks to another nice score from Brennan. Donegal were more efficient than their opponents, converting 13 of 23 chances.

Declan Bonner’s men increased their advantage after the break. However, Cavan did keep in the game as best they could and were rewarded with three scores in a row with McKiernan and McVeety. However, Jamie Brennan came up trumps with the killer blow on 58 minutes as he scored a goal. The gap was down to six points 1-19 to 1-13 when Cavan got a goal on 63 minutes. Cian Mackey turning the provider for Conor Madden who palmed the ball to the net. Donegal though hit quickfire points through Oisin Gallen and that man Jamie Brennan. Cavan made a swift response with Madden and Jack Brady firing over. Cavan got a second goal after Stephen Murray flicked home after a long delivery in added injury time. But, it was to be Donegal’s day and Michael Murphy kicked the last score of the game from a free before he lifted the Anglo-Celt up soon after.

Donegal – S Patton; P McGrath, N McGee, S McMenamin; R McHugh (0-1), O McFadden Ferry, E Ban Gallagher (0-1); H McFadden (0-1), J McGee (0-2); C Thompson (0-2), N O’Donnell (0-1), J Brennan (1-4); P McBrearty (0-5, 1f), M Murphy (0-4, 2f), M Langan (0-1). Subs: D O Baoill (0-1) for N O’Donnell, F McGlynn for N McGee, P Brennan for O McFadden Ferry, O Gallen (0-1) for C Thompson, L McLoone for M Langan, C Ward for S McMenamin.

Cavan – R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, C Moynagh (0-1); M Reilly, K Clarke, C Rehill; Conor Brady (0-1), G McKiernan (0-6, 2f); O Kiernan, D McVeety (0-3), N Murray; Ciaran Brady, O Pierson (0-1), G Smith. Subs: S Murray (1-0) for N Murray, C Mackey (0-1f) for O Kiernan, C Madden (1-1) for G Smith, T Galligan for Conor Brady, C Reilly (0-1) for O Pierson, J Brady (0-1) for C Rehill.