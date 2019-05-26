GAA Results: Donegal prove to good for Fermanagh in 0-15 to 0-09 win

Donegal 0-15 Fermanagh 0-09

Paddy McBrearty and Jamie Brennan were the stars as Donegal ran out 0-15 to 0-09 winners at Brewster Park on Sunday. The win now will see Donegal take on Fermanagh in the Ulster semi-final in two weeks time.

Fermanagh v Donegal Full-Time Highlights pic.twitter.com/MlQoxmyBO3 — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 26, 2019

McBrearty was making his first appearance of the season following ruptured cruciate ligament injury against Fermanagh last year. He kicked five points, while Jamie Brennan kicked 0-04 as Declan Bonner’s men found a way against the ultra-defensive Ernersiders. Donegal struggled at first against the Fermanagh set up as they trailed by 0-2 to 0-0 after 18 minutes. Ultan Kelm fisted a 5th-minute effort over the bar for wind assisted Fermanagh. Sean Quigley doubled the lead two minutes later to make it 0-02 to 0-00. Donegal got on the board then after 18 minutes through Jamie Brennan. They took the lead after 25 minutes after McBrearty scored. Leo McLoone also registered a white flag for the Tir Chonaill men, before Ciaran Corrigan and Ryan Jones reclaimed the lead for Rory Gallagher’s men. Jason McGee kicked a nice score to give Donegal a 0-05 to 0-04 lead at the break.

On the resumption, Donegal had the wind and they made full use of it. They went three points up after 39 minutes with Jamie Brennan and Michael Murphy pointing. Fermanagh cut the gap back to one. Donegal were two ahead then after 58 minutes after McBrearty pointed with the fist. Fermanagh were dealt a blow when star forward Quigley went off injured meaning Conall Jones took over free taking. He dropped a free short which ultimately ended in a point for Ciaran Thompson. Michael Langan made it a four-point game, but the gap was down to three once more after a score from Conall Jones.

Daniel Teague had a goal chance but it was well blocked by Michael Langan. That proved to be the last chance of the game as McBrearty, Murphy and Brennan all pointed to secure a 6 point win for Donegal.

Donegal – S Patton; P McGrath, N McGee, S McMenamin, E Ban Gallagher, D O Baoill, R McHugh; H McFadden, J McGee (0-1); C Thompson (0-1), M Langan (0-1), L McLoone (0-1); P McBrearty (0-5, 2f), M Murphy (0-2), J Brennan (0-4). Subs: F McGlynn for D O Baoill, N O’Donnell for L McLoone, E McHugh for P McGrath, E Doherty for R McHugh, P Brennan for C Thompson.

Fermanagh – J McGrath; J Cassidy, C Cullen, L Cullen; U Kelm (0-2), J McMahon, K Connor; E Donnelly, R Jones (0-1); D McCusker, A Breen, C Corrigan (0-2); D Teague, C Jones (0-2f), S Quigley (0-1). Subs: B Mulrone (0-1) for D Teague, P McCusker for S Quigley, T Clarke for K Connor, R Lyons for A Breen, D Teague for D McCusker.