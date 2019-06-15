GAA Results: Dublin dump Galway out of championship with 3-19 to 0-24 win

Dublin 3-19 Galway 0-24

Dublin claimed a massive 3-19 to 0-24 win over Galway at Parnell Park on Saturday meaning that the 2017 All-Ireland champions ambitions of winning the All-Ireland this year are over. Micheal Donoghue’s men were on top of the table coming into the final round of games and the result which they didn’t want happened, coupled with the draw in Wexford meant they exit the championship.

All four teams finished on 5 points. Kilkenny finished with +18, Wexford +15, Dublin + 11 and Galway +3. Danny Sutcliffe and Cathal Mannion both notched the opening points for their sides. Cian Boland then got on the scoreboard, he cancelled out scores from Brian Concannon and Jason Flynn. Palmerstown man Liam Rushe knocked a nice score over, followed up by a point from Oisin O’Rourke to push the Sky Blues two clear. However, the lead didn’t last for too long as Cathal Mannion hit two points in succession in reply. The remainder of the half continued with the sides trading scores, however, both sides were dealt massive blows as Eoghan O’Donnell and Conor Whelan both went off injured. Eamonn Dillion hit the games first goal on 28 minutes, but the Westerners finished the half well scoring four points in a row through Cathal Mannion (two frees), David Burke and Colm Callanan (free).

It would get better for Mattie Kenny’s men on the resumption. Dublin would go on to score an early second-half penalty after Chris Crummey was fouled. Sean Moran was given the task of taking the penalty and he obliged by finishing it to the net. Galway though through Mannion (free) and Jason Flynn had the reigning Leinster champions back on level terms. Joe Canning was then sprung from the bench on 46 minutes and within seconds the Portumna man pointed from right along the sideline. Oisin O’Rourke hit two points, but Canning replied for Galway. Kilmacud man O’Rourke would go on to point another, before Padraig Mannion and Joseph Cooney hit big scores for Galway. However, it was Dublin’s night and they were fully deserving of the win. They now play either Laois or Westmeath in preliminary quarter-finals. Galway, on the other hand, will have to wait till next February before another ball is thrown in on the inter-county scene.

Dublin: Alan Nolan (0-1); Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O’Donnell, Shane Barrett; Sean Moran (1-0, 1 pen), Cian Hendricken, Chris Crummey (1-0); Sean Treacy, Tom Connolly; Conal Keaney (0-3), Cian Boland (0-2), Danny Sutcliffe (0-2); Liam Rushe (0-1), Oisin O’Rorke (0-9, 5f, 1 ‘65’), Eamon Dillon (1-1). Subs: James Madden for O’Donnell (15mins), Fergal Whitely for Boland (47), Daire Grey for Hendricken (51), Darragh O’Connell for Treacy (57), Ronan Hayes for Rushe (65)

Galway: Colm Callanan (0-01, 1f); Darren Morrissey, Daithi Burke, Aidan Harte; Padraic Mannion (0-1), Joseph Cooney (0-1), Gearoid McInerney; Johnny Coen (0-1), David Burke (0-3); Jonathan Glynn, Cathal Mannion (0-9, 7f), Adrian Tuohey; Brian Concannon (0-1), Jason Flynn (0-3), Conor Whelan (0-1). Subs: David Glennon (0-1) for Whelan (26mins), Joe Canning (0-2) for Tuohey (47), Niall Burke for Concannon (54), Thomas Monaghan for Niall Burke (61), Sean Linnane for Coen (70)