GAA Results: Dublin give Breffni the blues

Cavan 1-10 Dublin 1-16

Dublin proved to strong for Cavan in Breffni Park on Sunday, meaning that Cavan will play in Division 2 of the league for 2020. Jim Gavin’s put the foot on the gas when it mattered most to account for the hosts by 6 points in a crowd of over 7,000.

Dean Rock opened the scoring for Dublin from a free, however it was quickly wiped out by Cavan as Dara McVeety marked and subsequently split the posts. Ballymun man Rock registered another free on the scoreboard, before Chris Conroy levelled matters. Cavan took the lead soon after when Gearoid McKiernan kicked a lovely score from the right wing. Dublin hit a purple patch then kicking 5 out of the next 6 scores. Rock kicking four points, a free, a mark and 1 from play. Tempers boiled over then at a sunny Breffni Park, several players got involved which meant referee Rory Hickey had to book a couple of players, he did just that booking two from each side. Paul Mannion raised a white flag, before Conor Madden responded for the hosts, however Rock made it double scores.

Cavan got a much needed goal then through Martin Reilly. He flicked the ball over Comerford to give the Breffni men some sort of hope. Cavan levelled the game on the resumption with Reilly pointing from a mark. Dublin though looked as though they could up the gears if they needed. Reilly and Kilkenny traded scores, before Dublin got the goal they were looking for, Dean Rock mis hit a shot and Mannion pounced to finish calmly, 1-09 to 1-06. Dublin piled on the pressure and it was game over when McManamon, Rock (2) put six between the sides. Paul Graham and midfielder Killian Clarke scored some neat points but Dublin’s lead was never going to be threatened in the final few minutes.

Cavan: R Galligan, J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, C Moynagh, G Smith, Conor Brady, C Rehill, D McVeety (0-1m), K Clarke (0-01), P Graham, G McKiernan (0-03, 1f), C Conroy (0-01), M Reilly (1-03, 1m), J Galligan, C Madden (0-01)

Subs: B Fortune for McLoughlin (46 mins), J Brady for Madden (49), N Murray for Graham (52), S Murray for Conroy (63)

Dublin: E Comerford, D Daly, D Byrne, C O’Connor, B Howard, C O’Sullivan, J McCarthy, MD Macauley, D Gavin, P Flynn, D Rock (0-09, 5f, 1m), N Scully, C Kilkenny (0-01m), C O’Callaghan, P Mannion (1-03, 1m)

Subs: K McManamon (0-01) for Flynn (43 mins), S Bugler (0-01) for Scully (48), O Kiernan for Smith (50), P McMahon for O’Connor (55), C Basquel (0-01) for Mannion (62), B Brogan for Macauley (65)

Ref: R Hickey (Clare)