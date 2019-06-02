GAA Results: Dublin prove to strong for Carlow in 2-22 to 1-13 win

Dublin 2-22 Carlow 1-13

Mattie Kenny’s Dublin remains in the hunt for a Leinster final place after a 12 point win over Carlow at Dr. Cullen Park. It was two Eamonn Dillion goals that ultimately decided the game. It was a game where Dublin knew they had to win, knowing that they only have one game to go against Galway on June 15th.

Dublin raced into a 1-04 to 0-02 lead after 15 minutes. Paul Ryan, Cian Boland and Ronan Hayes all pointing before Dillion scored a goal after gaining possession from a long ball in before he jinked to the left and hit a low shot to the back of the net. Conal Keaney hit a nice point before Dillion once again struck for goal. Keaney won the ball, he passed to Ryan who fed Dillion who buried the ball past Brian Treacy. Paul Ryan closed the scoring for the half, which meant Dublin went in 2-10 to 0-08 at the break. Shane Barrett was sent off following a heavy collision with Jack Kavanagh.

Conal Keaney knocked over three more points for Dublin in the third quarter of the game as they went 2-17 to 0-09 ahead. They weren’t going to be caught now. James Doyle did get a Carlow goal after 50 minutes though after he finished past Alan Nolan. Carlow hit 1-02 without a response from Dublin. However, Dublin finished the game off in style with Ronan Hayes, Eamonn Dillion and Fergal Whitely all registering points.

Dublin: Alan Nolan; Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O’Donnell (0-01), Cian Hendricken; Chris Crummey, Sean Moran, Shane Barrett; Tom Connolly (0-01), Sean Treacy; Cian Boland (0-01), Danny Sutcliffe, Eamon Dillon (2-02); Conal Keaney (0-04), Ronan Hayes (0-02), Paul Ryan (0-09, 0-05f).

Subs: Darragh O’Connell for Connolly (33), Jake Malone for Boland (48), James Madden for Hendricken (49), John Hetherton for Keaney (54), Fergal Whitely (0-02) for Ryan (60).

Carlow: Brian Tracey; Alan Corcoran, Paul Doyle, Michael Doyle; Kevin McDonald, David English, Richard Coady; Jack Kavanagh (0-01), Sean Whelan (0-02); John Michael Nolan (0-01), Edward Byrne (0-01), Seamus Murphy; James Doyle (1-00), Chris Nolan (0-04, 0-02f), Martin Kavanagh (0-04, 0-02f).

Subs: Eoin Nolan for Coady (24), Ross Smithers for C Nolan (32-h/t), Ger Coady for Corcoran (35), Smithers for Murphy (44), Ted Joyce for Kavanagh (50), Denis Murphy for Byrne (59-64), Denis Murphy for J Doyle (65).