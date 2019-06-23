GAA Results: Dublin remain kingpins in Leinster with facile 1-17 to 0-04 win over Meath

Dublin 1-17 Meath 0-04

Dublin brushed aside with minimum fuss in Croke Park on Sunday to make it 9 Leinster titles in a row. The Dubs came out on top by 16 points, 1-17 to 0-04.

Dublin have beaten Meath in the Leinster Senior Football Final! Watch the Full-Time highlights here on GAANOW. pic.twitter.com/KkViFJYftm — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 23, 2019

Dublin now head into the Super 8’s after claiming the Delaney Cup, while Meath still have a chance of reaching the Super 8’s also providing the win a Round 4 qualifier game. Their opponents which will be decided on Monday following the draw.

In all honesty, the least said about the first half the better. It was 0-05 to 0-01 in favour of Jim Gavin’s side. The slippery conditions didn’t help the players. Ben Brennan’s early free came back off the post. It was 12 minutes before the first score arrived. Ciaran Kilkenny pointing, before Clontarf man Jack McCaffrey raised a white flag to double the lead. Cormac Costello landed a 45 before the gap was then out to 0-05 to 0-00 after Paul Mannion and Brian Howard knocked over scores. Paul Mannion then had a penalty on 26 minutes, but it came back off the woodwork. James McCarthy then went off injured with a knee injury and on came MacAuley. It took Meath 33 minutes to register their first score coming courtesy of Bryan Menton.

Jack McCaffrey got the ball rolling in the second half when he fisted the first score over the bar. Cormac Costello converted two frees to extend the lead. Michael Newman scored a Meath free in between. Philly McMahon one of the late changes to Jim Gavin’s starting team raised a white flag, but Newman responded with an excellent score for Meath. Paul Mannion kicked a nice score for Dublin just outside the 21-yard line. Brian Fenton raided forward and he kicked a point from play. Meath were racking up the wides and had 12 on the board by the time Dublin had scored their 12th point. Kilmacud Crokes man Mannion registering another. Dean Rock who came on for Brian Howard extended the gap out to 10 points with two quickfire points. It was 0-15 to 0-03.

Paddy Andrews kicked over the 7th successive Dublin point without a Meath reply. Then came the Dublin goal through Con O’Callaghan who took a good pass from Dean Rock before firing the ball past Andrew Colgan on 68 minutes. Rock and Newman traded scores but the game was up and it was clear to be seen when supporters from both counties left the stadium early.

Dublin – S Cluxton; M Fitzsimons, P McMahon (0-1), J McCaffrey (0-2); D Byrne, C O’Sullivan, J Small; J McCarthy, B Fenton (0-1); N Scully, C Kilkenny (0-1), B Howard (0-1); C Costello (0-3, 2f, 1’45), P Mannion (0-3), C O’Callaghan (1-0). Subs: M D Macauley for J McCarthy, D Rock (0-4, 1f) for B Howard, K McManamon for C Costello, P Small for C Kilkenny, P Andrews (0-1) for P Small, R O’Carroll for J McCaffrey.

Meath – A Colgan; S Gallagher, S Lavin, C McGill; J McEntee, D Keogan, R Ryan; B Menton (0-1), S McEntee; C O’Sullivan, B McMahon, G Reilly; B Brennan, M Newman (0-3, 1f), J Conlon. Subs: S Tobin for B Brennan, E Devine for G Reilly, T O’Reilly for J Conlon, B Dardis for S McEntee, S Curran for S Gallagher, T McGovern for B McMahon.