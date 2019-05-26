GAA Results: Galway and Wexford ends in a draw at Salthill

Galway 0-16 Wexford 0-16

The main talking point that came out of this game was the sending off of Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald following a verbal exchange with one of the linesmen after Damian Reck was knocked to the ground in an off the ball incident. He will be happy with the result though considering they trailed by 6 points at one stage.

The game lacked quality in my opinion. The total number of 30 wides also shows that the quality needed to win the game wasn’t there for either side. Wexford hit 17 wides, while Galway hit 13 wides. Wexford could have won it in fairness only for Cathal Dunbar to opt to take a goal chance which was saved when a point was the better option. The Leinster Hurling Championship is certainly in the melting pot now following this draw. Wexford are on two points from two games after the two draws with Dublin and then obviously Galway. The Westerners will play face tough assignments away from home against Dublin and Kilkenny, while Wexford have two home games against Carlow and Kilkenny.

Looking at the game itself Micheal Donoghue’s men made a superb start and raced into a 0-06 to 0-00 lead. Niall Burke registered the first point from a free after 4 minutes, before Jason Flynn doubled the advantage on 8 minutes. Mark Fanning was called into action with a good save from Conor Cooney, Lee Chin missed a couple of chances for Wexford and Galway took advantage with Conor Whelan and Niall Burke pointing. Chin got Wexford off the mark and by the 33 minute, only four points separated the sides. Aidan Nolan and two Chin frees pointing. Conor Cooney and Conor Whelan raised white flags just before the break as Galway took in a 0-10 to 0-04 lead.

Davy Fitzgerald’s men got off to a good start within 15 seconds of the restart Diarmuid O’Keeffe registered a point. Jason Flynn hit three points having taken over on free taking duties after Niall Burke was substituted. The sideline incident occurred then on the 44 minutes mark, but that seemed to spur Wexford on. Faythe Harriers man Lee Chin hit a brace of free before Cathal Mannion pointed on the 51st minute. Galway then went nearly 20 minutes without scoring. Wexford hit seven unanswered points two Chin frees, Rory O’Connor (two from play), Cathal Dunbar, Conor McDonald and Shaun Murphy. Wexford ahead on 64 minutes, 0-15 to 0-14. Flynn pointed a 65, then scored a point from play which was debatable whether it was a point or not from looking at it again. Liam Og McGovern tied up the game. Wexford probably are the happier side coming away from Pearse Stadium.

Galway – C Callanan; P Mannion, Daithi Burke, A Harte; S Loftus, G McInerney, J Cooney; J Coen, David Burke (0-1); C Mannion (0-1), N Burke (0-4, 3f, 1’65), J Flynn (0-6, 3f, 1’65); C Whelan (0-3), C Cooney (0-1), B Concannon. Subs: J Glynn for N Burke, K Hussey for J Coen, J Hanbury for J Cooney, D Glennon for B Concannon.

Wexford – M Fanning; S Donohoe, L Ryan, D Reck; P Foley, M O’Hanlon, S Murphy (0-1); A Nolan (0-1), D O’Keefe (0-1); L Chin (0-7, 6f, 1’65), R O’Connor (0-2), K Foley; L Og McGovern (0-1), C Dunbar (0-2), C McDonald (0-1). Subs: J O’Connor for P Foley, P Morris for A Nolan.