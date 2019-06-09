GAA Results: Galway edge out Kilkenny 3-20 to 2-22 in thriller at Nowlan Park

Galway 3-20 Kilkenny 2-22

Galway were pushed all the way by Kilkenny in a superb encounter at Nowlan Park on Sunday. The 2017 All-Ireland Champions were pushed all the way by the hosts but in the end, Galway just had that bit extra to claim a 1 point win, 3-20 to 2-22, in what was Kilkenny’s first championship defeat at the venue since 1949. The result also means that the Leinster Championship round robin comes down to the final weekend to determine what sides make the Leinster final and All-Ireland quarter-final. Galway will travel to Parnell Park, while Kilkenny travel to Wexford.

The hurling was superb, the game had everything. Big hits, big scores, and big talking points as well as red cards and yellow card. The sides were level six times in the first half. Cathal Mannion was inspirational for Galway. The sides were level three points each inside the first 10 minutes. Conor Whelan then grabbed the first goal of the game as he dodged two Kilkenny tackles to finish past Darren Brennan on 13 minutes. Kilkenny roared back into contention though as TJ Reid scored a brilliant goal. it was 1-06 to 1-05. Galway though Mannion registered another point on the 20th minute. Reid kept Kilkenny in touch, but Whelan, Mannion and Concannon all raised white flags. Billy Ryan got a point for Brian Cody’s charges but Galway led by 1-13 to 1-10 at the break.

Galway maintained the lead in the second half. Things got better for Micheal Donoghue’s men after 49 minutes when Brian Concannon netted. Galway led 2-19 to 1-14. Brian Cody’s charges though as they so often do came thundering back into the game. TJ Reid coming up trumps with his second goal of the game. At the 58th minute, it was 2-22 to 2-17. Galway though replied within a matter of minutes with another goal, this time it was Johnny Coen, who took a pass from Cathal Mannion, to finish to the net. The gap was 3-20 to 2-17. Kilkenny put everything into the last few minutes but they couldn’t come up with a point for a draw.

Galway: C Callanan; J Hanbury, D Burke, A Harte; P Mannion, G McInerney, J Cooney; S Loftus, D Burke (0-1); C Mannion (0-8, one free); J Glynn (0-1), A Tuohey (0-2); C Whelan (1-2), J Flynn (0-3, two frees), B Concannon (1-2).

Subs: J Coen (1-1)for S Loftus ht; D Glennon for Tuohey 58th min; N Burke for Concannon 63rd min; S Linnane for Flynn 71st min.

Kilkenny: D Brennan (0-1, free); P Murphy, H Lawlor, T Walsh; C Fogarty, P Walsh, P Deegan (0-1); A Murphy (0-1), R Leahy (0-2); A Mullen, B Ryan (0-3), TJ Reid (2-11, six frees, one 65); B Sheehan (0-2), C Fennelly (0-1), G Aylward.

Subs: R Hogan for Mullen 31st min; J Holden for T Walsh 44th min; J Cleere for A Murphy 49th min; J. Donnelly for B. Sheehan 58th min

Referee: C Lyons (Cork)