GAA Results: Horgan on fire as Cork beat Waterford 2-30 to 2-17

Cork 2-30 Waterford 2-17

Cork claimed a 13 point win over Waterford at Pairc Ui Chaoimh to set up a nice battle next weekend with Clare where it will all be on the line for a potential place in the Munster Final.

Cork made a good start to the game which saw Patrick Horgan get an early goal and a point. It was 1-04 to 0-03 after 11 minutes though Waterford keeping in touch. Seamus Harnedy pointed, but Stephen Bennett knocked over two frees, while Jamie Barron showed a touch of class with his effort from the right wing. It meant that by the 16th minute Na Deise only trailed by a point, 1-04 to 0-06. Waterford then let two-goal chances pass them by, Thomas Ryan overran the ball when presented with a chance, before Shane Bennett sent an effort with the boot from inside the large square wide of the post. Billy Nolan was then called into action after an Harnedy effort, Cork leading by 1-09 to 0-09 now. Jack Prendergast cut the gap before Nolan was called into rescue Waterford once more with a save from Bill Cooper. However, on the rebound, Cooper gathered the ball, found Cadogan and it was buried. The Rebels now five ahead. The gap was six at the break, 2-11 to 0-11, Peter Hogan and the impressive Horgan trading scores.

Stephen Bennett grabbed a 38-minute goal for Waterford after Ryan provided the assist. The lead was down to three, but John Meyler’s charges went on a scoring rampage hitting five of the next scores, three coming from the current favourite for hurler of the year Patrick Horgan. The Glen Rovers man hit his 9th of the day on 48 minutes, Cork now 2-18 to 1-14 to the good. Waterford got another goal through Shane Bennett after some good interplay between Peter Hogan and Stephen Bennett. Cork hit five of the next six points, Harnedy (two), Cadogan, Kingston and Lehane all on target.

Cork continued to add to the total into injury time, knowing that scoring difference could come into play. Kingston and Fitzgibbon adding some nice scores. Next up for Cork is Clare.

Cork: Anthony Nash; Seán O’Donoghue, Eoin Cadogan, Niall O’Leary; Robert Downey, Mark Ellis (0-01), Mark Coleman (0-02); Bill Cooper (0-01), Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-03); Daniel Kearney (0-01), Séamus Harnedy (0-03), Luke Meade (0-01); Alan Cadogan (1-02), Patrick Horgan (1-10, 0-09 frees), Aidan Walsh.

Subs: Shane Kingston (0-03) for Walsh (41), Conor Lehane (0-01) for Kearney (49), Christopher Joyce for Downey (55), Robbie O’Flynn for Meade (65), Tim O’Mahony (0-02) for Cooper (67).

Waterford: Billy Nolan; Shane McNulty, Conor Prunty, Darragh Lyons; Calum Lyons (0-01), Tadhg de Búrca, Conor Gleeson; Jamie Barron (0-01), Mikey Kearney; Shane Bennett (1-02), Brian O’Halloran, Jack Prendergast (0-02); Thomas Ryan, Stephen Bennett (1-08, 0-07 frees), Peter Hogan (0-02).

Subs: Stephen Roche for Kearney (half-time), Austin Gleeson (0-01 sideline) for Ryan (48), Colm Roche for O’Halloran (53), Shane Fives for Lyons (55), Michael Walsh for Prendergast (64).