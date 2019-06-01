GAA Results: Kerry beat Clare 1-15 to 0-12 to secure Munster Final spot

Kerry 1-15 Clare 0-12

Kerry secured a Munster Final spot with Cork in three weeks time following a 1-15 to 0-12 win over Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Peter Keane in his first championship game will know more work is required though as the second half performance was quite poor. They let Clare come back into the game. In saying they never looked like losing. David Moran opened the scoring inside the first minute, before Paul Geaney scored a sublime point. The Kingdom leading by 0-02 to 0-00 after 10 minutes. Sean O’Shea’s effort hit the bottom of the post, before David Clifford kicked the third Kerry point. Kerry were then dealt a blow after David Moran was given a black card. David Tubridy finally got the Banner men’s first score of the game from a free after 18 minutes. Kerry replied though with two Sean O’Shea frees and a David Clifford free which put the Kingdom 5 points ahead. Diarmuid O’Connor kicked a nice score from play. David Clifford extended the lead out to 7 points on 31 minutes. Eoin Cleary kicked a nice score, before James O’Donoghue got a goal. David Clifford kicked another point before David Tubridy closed the scoring for the half.

On the resumption Sean O’Shea kicked a brace of frees. Cleary replied with a free for Colm Collins’ men. O’Shea kicked another free, on 48 minutes the gap was out to 12 points after Adrian Spillane and Cathal O’Connor traded scores, 1-13 to 0-04. Micheal Burns kicked the Kingdom’s 14th score of the game, in response to a couple. of frees from Eoin Cleary. Jamie Malone kicked Clare’s 5th of the game, before Kerry were reduced to 14 men when Mark Griffin who replaced the black carded Moran was shown a second yellow.

Gary Brennan was outstanding in midfield for Clare and was the Banner’s standout player. Jamie Malone kicked the next point, followed by David Tubridy’s point. Jamie Malone would go on to kick the 10th Clare point and after a 12 minute stoppage due to a nasty clash of heads Kevin Hartnett was stretchered off. 11 minutes of additional time were added in which Malone kicked over the fifth successive Clare point without reply. The gap down to six. Tommy Walsh was black carded, which meant the Kingdom finished the game with 13 men. However, Kerry held their nerve and Jason Foley fisted an effort over the bar. Kerry held on for the win but it was far from an impressive second half performance.

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Jason Foley (0-1), Tadhg Morley, Tom O’Sullivan; Gavin Crowley, Jack Sherwood, Shane Enright; David Moran (0-1), Adrian Spillane (0-1); Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1), Sean O’Shea (0-6, 6f), Stephen O’Brien; David Clifford (0-3, 1f), Paul Geaney (0-1), James O’Donoghue (1-0) (c).

Subs: Mark Griffin for Moran (black card), Gavin White for Sherwood, Micheal Burns (0-1) for O’Brien, Robert Wharton for Crowley, Tommy Walsh for O’Donoghue (inj), Jonathan Lyne for O’Shea (inj),

Clare: Stephen Ryan; Gordon Kelly, Cillian Brennan, Kevin Harnett; Sean Collins, Aaron Fitzgerald, Conal O’hAinifein; Cathal O’Connor (0-1), Sean O’Donoghue; Jamie Malone (0-3), Gary Brennan (c), Eoin Cleary (0-5, 3f); Cian O’Dea, Darragh Bohannon, David Tubridy (0-3, 1f).

Subs: Gavin Cooney for Bohannon, Dean Ryan for O’hAinifein (black card), Kieran Malone for O’Donoghue, Eoghan Collins for Collins, Cormac Murray for Cillian Brennan, Alan Sweeney for Harnett