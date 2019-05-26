GAA Results: Kildare and Longford to meet again after thrilling 1-21 to 3-15 draw

Kildare 1-21 Longford 3-15

A cracking game in O’Connor Park and full credit must go to Longford who came from behind in both normal time and extra time to earn a replay with Kildare after the sides played out a 1-21 to 3-15 draw.

This was a brilliant game in fairness. Kildare raced into a 0-04 to 0-00 lead. David Hyland scoring the first, before Ben McCormack, Adam Tyrrell and Hyland again. Longford though kicked three frees in a row through David McGivney, which was followed by a James McGivney point from play. Daniel Mimnagh and Adam Tyrrell then traded points, before Darragh Doherty got the first goal of the game after 22 minutes to give the Midlanders the lead. Kildare were back on level terms though in a matter of minutes through points from McCormack, Eoghan O’Flaherty and Paddy Brophy. Tyrrell then scored 1-01 in the closing stages of the game to leave Cian O’Neill’s men 1-12 to 1-08 to the good at the break.

David Hyland and Adam Tyrrell stretched the Lilywhites lead out to 7 points. Longford to their credit though failed to wilt and David McGivney and John Keegan pointed either side of a goal from a Hughes goal. Tyrrell kicked two points and they cancelled out scores from Hughes and McElligott. Extra time would be needed to separate the sides. Kildare kicked three points in a row with David Hyland, Jimmy Hyland and McCormack all pointing. However, Padraic Davies’ men once again fought back. James McGivney and Jimmy Hyland exchanged points before Michael Quinn fired in a goal for Longford having been assisted by David McGivney. The second period of extra time no scores arose. Replay is scheduled in for next weekend at 3 pm at O’Connor Park.