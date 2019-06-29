GAA Results: Laois claim 0-20 to 0-15 derby win over Offaly

Laois 0-20 Offaly 0-15

Laois booked a place in Round 4 of the qualifiers with a five-point win over Offaly at Portlaoise on Saturday evening. They are now just one win away from a place in the Super 8’s.

Laois began the game brightly with Paul Kingston pointing from play after some good work to curl the ball over. Rhode duo Niall McNamee and Ruairi McNamee kicked the first two scores for Offaly. Bernard Allen missed a free though. Laois were 0-05 to 0-02 ahead but Offaly kicked three scores Paddy Dunican, Ruairi McNamee and Bernard Allen all scoring points. Laois though would not let Offaly get ahead and they regained their two-point advantage with the experienced Ross Munnelly and Paul Kingston scoring. Offaly did eventually take the lead when they kicked three points through McNamee, Allen and Sullivan. Donie Kingston levelled matters from a placed ball before Colm Murphy put Laois ahead once again. Niall McNamee tied up the game just before the break. It was 0-10 each at the break.

Paul Kingston had John Sugrue’s men ahead on the resumption before Laois rallied and pulled away from their neighbours. Paddy Dunican landed a free for Offaly but that was as good as it good for the Faithful County in the second half. Colm Murphy and Eoin Lowry kicked points to give Laois a 0-16 to 0-11 lead after 50 minutes. Johnny Moloney kicked a nice score for the Faithful but it was immediately cancelled out by Paul Kingston and Rob Piggott who made it 0-18 to 0-12. Dunican kicked a free before Laois substitute Evan O’Carroll registered a white flag. Bernard Allen and Ruairi McNamee (who ended with four from play). It wasn’t to be for Offaly as Evan O’Carroll had the final say with a well taken point.

Laois – G Brody; S Attride, D Booth, G Dillon; T Collins, R Pigott (0-1), P O’Sullivan; J O’Loughlin, K Lillis (0-2); D O’Reilly, D Kingston (0-6, 3f), M Scully; P Kingston (0-4), C Murphy (0-2), R Munnelly (0-2, 1f). Subs: E Lowry (0-1) for R Munnelly, E Buggie for P O’Sullivan, E O’Carroll (0-2) for C Murphy, D O’Connor for D O’Reilly, S Byrne for K Lillis, D Seale for S Attride.

Offaly – P Dunican (0-3f); E Rigney, D Hogan, D Dempsey; C Donohoe, J Moloney (0-1), N Darby; E Carroll, P Cunningham; S Horan, A Sullivan (0-1), C Mangan; B Allen (0-3), N McNamee (0-3, 1f), R McNamee (0-4). Subs: M Abbott for E Carroll, P McConway for P Cunningham, J O’Connor for C Donohoe, P Cunningham for A Sullivan, S Tierney for R McNamee.