GAA Results: Limerick beat Clare 1-28 to 0-13 in Shannonside derby

Limerick 1-28 Clare 0-13

Limerick proved too good for Clare in the Shannonside derby at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon. Clare coming into the game would have had fancy their chances as they won the last three championship meetings between the sides. However, John Kiely’s men impressed as they now look forward to a meeting with Tipperary next weekend. Clare will meet Cork and have an outside chance of reaching the All-Ireland quarter-finals providing they win and Limerick beat Tipperary.

Aaron Gillane with a lovely point for @LimerickCLG. pic.twitter.com/9DwWiFg86m — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 9, 2019

Limerick lead by 0-15 to 0-07 at the break. Indeed 8 different Limerick players raised white flags. In comparison, Clare hit only one first-half point from play with the remainder coming from the stick from frees from Peter Duggan. Limerick started off superbly with Aaron Gillane (3), Kyle Hayes, Gearoid Hegarty and Declan Hannon all pointing inside the opening 10 minutes. Limerick got the last four scores of the half as they deservedly went in at the break 8 points ahead, William O’Donoghue, Gearoid Hegarty, Aaron Gillane and Peter Casey all pointing.

Clare came back into the game early on in the second half in a brief rally with Tony Kelly and Peter Duggan getting points. However, Limerick were far more powerful all over the field. This showing on the scoreboard as they outscored the Banner 1-12 to 0-04 for the remaining 25 minutes of the game. By the 55th minute, it was 0-22 to 0-11, and Gillane had the games only goal just before the hour mark as he finished expertly past Donal Tuohy in the Clare goal. So, it all comes to next weekend, where Clare despite losing their last two games to Tipperary and then of course here to Limerick by an average of 15 points can still make it to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Richie English, Mike Casey, Sean Finn; Diarmaid Byrnes (0-01), Declan Hannon (0-01), Paddy O’Loughlin; Cian Lynch, William O’Donoghue (0-01); Gearoid Hegarty (0-02), Kyle Hayes (0-01), Tom Morrissey (0-03); Peter Casey (0-04), Aaron Gillane (1-11, 0-07f, 0-01’65), Graeme Mulcahy (0-02)

Subs: Darragh O’Donovan (0-01) for O’Donoghue (55), Shane Dowling (0-01, 0-01f) for Hegarty (56), Dan Morrissey for Hannon (62), Seamus Flanagan for P. Casey (62), Pat Ryan for Mulcahy (68)

CLARE: Donal Tuohy; David McInerney, Patrick O’Connor, Jack Browne; Cathal Malone, Conor Cleary, David Fitzgerald; Shane Golden, Colm Galvin (0-01); Peter Duggan (0-11, 0-08f, 0-01 lineball), Tony Kelly (0-01), Podge Collins;, Aron Shanagher, John Conlon, Shane O’Donnell

Subs: Aidan McCarthy for Golden (Half-Time), Diarmuid Ryan for Shanagher (49), Seadna Morey for Fitzgerald (52), Jason McCarthy for Collins (58), Niall Deasy for O’Donnell (65)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)