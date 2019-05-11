GAA Results: Limerick book semi-final spot with shock win over Tipperary

Limerick 3-11 Tipperary 1-10

Limerick shocked Tipperary on Saturday evening with an incredible 7 point win at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Tipperary who operated two divisions above the Shannonsiders were the hottest of favourites for this contest. They welcomed back some of their best players for the game as well. However, Limerick tore up that script and buried Liam Kearns’ men with three second-half goals. The sides were incidentally level on 0-08 at the break.

Limerick managed by Billy Lee got off to the best of starts with Jamie Lee and Adrian Enright both pointing. Michael Quinlivan fisted effort split the posts to make it 0-02 to 0-01, however it was level minute later when Conor Sweeney pointed from a free. The Premier men took the lead then when Steven O’Brien pointed with the aid of Hawk-Eye. Ian Corbett and Conor Sweeney traded frees before Enright and Lee kicked scores for Limerick. Conor Sweeney and Liam McGrath then kicked frees for Tipperary to bring the sides back level again. Fahy and Quinlivan then traded scores to leave it all square at the break 0-08 apiece.

Limerick picked up the pace in the second half and Tipperary had no answer. Corbett pointed before he split the Tipperary defence to hammer in a goal past Eva Comerford having been assisted by Tommie Childs. Tipperary looked seriously rattled now and they were rattled even further when Limerick got another goal on 56 minutes when Cillian Fahy netted after making a fine catch. Quinlivan managed to get a Tipperary goal on 64 minutes, but Limerick had the final say with the third green flag on 68 minutes through Peter Nash.

Limerick now meets Cork in the Munster semi-final on June 1st. Tipperary will have to try to make some sort of inroads in the qualifiers.